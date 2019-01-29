Spring Palette Wall Quilt

Showcase your floral scraps in spring colors in a star block quilt. Fabrics are from the Vintage 1930s Florals collection by Sara Morgan for Washington Street Studio/P&B Textiles .

Inspired by: Swing into Spring from designer Jessica Dayon

Quilt tester: Monique Jacobs

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1 -7⁄8 yards solid white (blocks, setting triangles, corner triangles)

9--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) Set A assorted prints in blue, pink, red, green, and yellow (blocks, setting triangles, corner triangles)

1-1⁄4 yard Set B assorted prints in blue, pink, red, green, and yellow (blocks, setting triangles, corner triangles)

2⁄3 yard blue floral (border)

3⁄4 yard binding fabric

3 -2⁄3 yards backing fabric

66" square batting

Finished quilt: 57-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

36--2- 7⁄8" squares

36--2 -1⁄2×8- 1⁄2 rectangles

72--2- 1⁄2×4- 1⁄2 rectangles

72--2- 1⁄2" squares

From each Set A assorted print, cut:

1--4 -1⁄2" square

4--2 -1⁄2×4 -1⁄2 rectangles

8--2- 1⁄2" squares

From Set B assorted prints, cut:

36--2- 7⁄8" squares (9 sets of 4 matching squares)

72--2 -1⁄2" squares (18 sets of 4 matching squares)

From remaining Set A and Set B assorted prints, cut:

36--2 -7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 72 triangles total

72--2 -1⁄2" squares

From blue floral, cut:

6--3- 1⁄2×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2- 1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Star Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather four solid white 2 - 7⁄8" squares, eight solid white 2 - 1⁄2" squares, and four solid white 2 -1⁄2×4- 1⁄2" rectangles. From one Set A print, gather the eight 2 -1⁄2" squares, four 2 -1⁄2×4 -1⁄2" rectangles, and one 4- 1⁄2" square. From Set B, gather four matching assorted print 2- 7⁄8" squares and two sets of four matching assorted print 2 -1⁄2" squares each.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 2 -7⁄8" square.

3. Layer a marked solid white square atop a Set B print 2 -7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight triangle-squares total.

7001096-8298-d1opt.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two triangle-squares and two nonmatching Set B print 2 -1⁄2" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a corner unit. The unit should be 4- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four identical corner units total.

7001096-8298-d2opt.jpg

5. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 2 -1⁄2" square and eight matching Set A print 2 -1⁄2" squares.

6. Align a marked solid white square with one end of a Set A print 2-1⁄2×4- 1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Add a second marked solid white square to opposite end of rectangle; press and trim to make a Flying Geese A subunit. The subunit still should be 2- 1⁄2×4 -1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese A subunits.

7001096-8298-d3opt.jpg

7. Using marked Set A print squares and four solid white 2- 1⁄2×4 -1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 8 to make four Flying Geese B subunits (Diagram 4).

7001096-8298-d4opt.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one Flying Geese A subunit and one Flying Geese B subunit to make a side unit. The unit should be 4- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

7001096-8298-d5opt.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out side units, corner units, and assorted print 4- 1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a star block. The block should be 12- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001096-8298-d6opt.jpg

10. Repeat steps 1-9 to make nine star blocks total.

Assemble Chain Blocks

1. Sew together four assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 7). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.

7001096-8298-d7opt.jpg

2. Sew assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to each end of a solid white 2- 1⁄2×4-1⁄2" strip to make a short pieced strip (Diagram 8). The strip should be 2 -1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight short pieced strips total.

7001096-8298-d8opt.jpg

3. Sew assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares to each end of a solid white 2 1⁄2×81⁄2" strip to make a long pieced strip (Diagram 9). The strip should be 2- 1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight long pieced strips total.

7001096-8298-d9opt.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 10, sew solid white 2 -1⁄2×4 -1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of a Four-Patch unit. Join two short pieced strips to remaining edges.

7001096-8298-d10opt.jpg

5. Sew solid white 2- 1⁄2×8- 1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of Step 4 unit (Diagram 11). Join two long pieced strips to remaining edges to make a chain block. The block should be 12 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001096-8298-d11opt.jpg

6. Repeat steps 4-5 to make four chain blocks total.

Assemble Setting and Corner Triangles

1. Referring to Diagram 12, sew an assorted print triangle to top edge of assorted print 2- 1⁄2" square. Sew assorted print triangle to right-hand edge to make a pieced triangle unit. Repeat to make eight pieced triangle units total.

7001096-8298-d12opt.jpg

2. Sew an assorted print triangle to one end of eight solid white 2- 1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and eight solid white 2- 1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles (Diagram 13).

7001096-8298-d13opt.jpg

3. Sew a 2-1⁄2" square and an assorted print triangle to the ends of eight solid white 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and eight solid white 2 -1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles (Diagram 14).

7001096-8298-d14opt.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 15, sew together a short Step 2 unit and a pieced triangle unit. Add a short Step 3 unit.

7001096-8298-d15opt.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 16, sew together a long Step 2 unit and a Step 4 unit. Add a long Step 3 unit to make a setting triangle.

7001096-8298-d16opt.jpg

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make eight setting triangles total.

7. Referring to Diagram 17, sew together two assorted print triangles to make a pieced corner unit. Repeat to make four pieced corner units total.

7001096-8298-d17opt.jpg

8. Sew assorted print triangles to ends of four solid white 2 -1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles and four solid white 2 -1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles (Diagram 18).

7001096-8298-d18opt.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 19, sew together a pieced corner unit, a short Step 8 unit, and a long Step 8 unit to make a corner triangle. Repeat to make four corner triangles total.

7001096-8298-d19opt.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Lay out star blocks, chain blocks, and setting triangles in five diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in rows (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams away from star blocks.

7001096-8298-qadopt.jpg

2. Join rows. Press seams in one direction. Add corner triangles to make quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). The quilt center should be 51-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece blue floral 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3- 1⁄2×57-1⁄2 border strips

2--3 -1⁄2×51- 1⁄2 border strips

4. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.