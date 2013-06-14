Sports Fan Quilt

Piece together blocks of novelty fabrics for a quilt that's perfect for a sports fanatic. Fabric are from the Sew Sporty and Sew Sporty–The Works collections by Dan Morris for RJR Fabrics.

Designer Christine Stainbrook of Project House

Materials

5/8 yard light brown tone-on-tone (block centers)

5--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) sports-theme prints (block centers)

1/2 yard black tone-on-tone (blocks)

3/8 yard each of red print and green print (blocks)

1/2 yard blue print (blocks, middle border)

1-1/2 yards brown tone-on-tone (inner and outer borders, binding)

2 yards sports-theme stripe (middle border)

4-7/8 yards backing

62x86" batting

Finished quilt: 54x78"

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut middle border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From light brown tone-on-tone, cut:

30--1-1⁄2x81⁄2" rectangles

30--1-1⁄2x61⁄2" rectangles

From each sports-theme print, cut:

3--6-1⁄2" squares

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

15--2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles

15--2-1⁄2" squares

From each red and green print, cut:

15--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue print, cut:

15--2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles

4--5-1⁄4" squares

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

20--2-1⁄2x42" strips

From sports-theme stripe, cut lengthwise:

2--5-1⁄4x64-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--5-1⁄4x40-1⁄2" middle border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew light brown tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of a sports-theme print 6-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Press seams toward rectangles.

sports-fan-quiltlg_3A.jpg

2. Add light brown tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make block center (Diagram 2). Press seams toward rectangles. Block center should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 block centers total.

sports-fan-quiltlg_3B.jpg

3. Add a black tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge of a block center (Diagram 3). Press seam toward rectangle.

sports-fan-quiltlg_3C.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, add a red print 2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangle to right-hand edge of block center. Press seam toward rectangle. Join a blue print 2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangle to bottom edge. Press seam as before.

sports-fan-quiltlg_3D.jpg

5. Sew a black tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square to one short end of a green print 2-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 5); press seam toward rectangle.

sports-fan-quiltlg_3E.jpg

6. Add rectangle unit to remaining edge of block center to make a block (Diagram 6). Press seam toward rectangle unit. Block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

sports-fan-quiltlg_3F.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make 15 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks in five horizontal rows; note orientation of blue, red, green, and black rectangles in each block. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2x60-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

sports-fan-quiltlg_4.jpg

2. Cut and piece brown tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2x60-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2x40-1⁄2" inner border strips

3. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining quilt center edges. Press all seams toward inner border. Quilt center should now be 40-1⁄2x64-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Sew sports-theme stripe 5-1⁄4x64-1⁄2" middle border strips to long edges of quilt center. Press all seams toward middle border. Add blue print 5-1⁄4" squares to ends of sports-theme stripe 5-1⁄4x40-1⁄2" middle border strips to make two pieced middle border strips. Add pieced middle border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward middle border. Quilt center should now be 50x74" including seam allowances.

5. Cut and piece brown tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2x54" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2x74"outer border strips

6. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.