Split-Rail Summer

The mottled blues and greens of this complex-looking quilt call to mind a bubbling brook and a peaceful meadow. Cut Rail Fence units in half diagonally and piece them back together to give the design a woven look.

Designer: Margie Ullery of Ribbon Candy Quilt Company

Materials

3⁄4 yard mottled blue batik (appliqués, binding)

5" square lime green batik (appliqués)

2 yards light green batik (appliqué foundations, border)

1-5⁄8 yards total assorted batiks in blue, green, and aqua (pieced blocks, vertical rows)

7⁄8 yard mottled blue-and-green batik (sashing, corner triangles)

1⁄3 yard green batik (appliqués)

Lightweight fusible web

3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

65×71" batting

Finished quilt: 56-1⁄4 ×62-7⁄8"

Finished blocks: 7-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To add variety and save time, designer Margie Ullery used a precut bundle of 2-1⁄2"-wide batik strips, which resulted in leftover strips. Cutting instructions that follow are for yardages needed to make the quilt with less waste.

Pattern C is divided into two parts. To make an entire pattern, trace partial patterns and tape together, matching letters and overlapping shaded areas. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Position fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Using a pencil, trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between shapes. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings and discard.

From mottled blue batik, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

33 of Pattern A

13 of Pattern E

From lime green batik, cut:

3 of Pattern B

1 of Pattern F

From light green batik, cut:

6--8-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

3--8" squares

From assorted blue, green, and aqua batiks, cut:

72--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From mottled blue-and-green batik, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for sashing

6--6-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 corner triangles total

From green batik, cut:

1 each of patterns C and C reversed

15 of Pattern D

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange 11 mottled blue batik A small petals and one lime green batik B small circle on a light green batik 8" square. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using thread to match appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around edges of each shape to make an appliquéd block.

100006145_apd_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make three appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Pieced Blocks

1. Sew together four assorted blue, green, or aqua batik 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles to make a Rail Fence unit (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. The Rail Fence unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 18 Rail Fence units total.

100006146_d1_600.jpg

2. Select nine Rail Fence units to make A triangles. Referring to Diagram 2, cut one unit in half diagonally to make two A triangles. Repeat to make 18 A triangles total.

100006147_d2_600.jpg

3. Using remaining nine Rail Fence units, repeat Step 2, cutting diagonally in the opposite direction, to make 18 B triangles total (Diagram 3).

100006148_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew together an A triangle and a B triangle to make a pieced block (Diagram 4). Press seam in one direction. Trim block to 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine pieced blocks total.

100006149_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Vertical Rows

1. Referring to left-hand vertical row in Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out one appliquéd block, three pieced blocks, three A triangles, three B triangles, and two mottled blue-and-green batik corner triangles in four diagonal rows.

100006150_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward triangles.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add corner triangles to remaining two corners to make a vertical row. Press seams toward corner triangles. The row should be 11-1⁄8 ×42-7⁄8" including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, repeat steps 1–3 to make three vertical rows total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Cut and piece mottled blue-and-green batik 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42-7⁄8" sashing strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄4" sashing strips

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together vertical rows and 2-1⁄2 ×42-7⁄8" sashing strips. Press seams toward sashing strips.

3. Add 2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄4" sashing strips to remaining edges to make quilt center; press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄4 ×46-7⁄8" including seam allowances.

Add and Appliqué Border

1. Cut and piece light green batik 8-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--8-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄4" border strips

2--8-1⁄2 ×46-7⁄8" border strips

2. Sew 8-1⁄2 ×46-7⁄8" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add 8-1⁄2 ×56-1⁄4" border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

3. Referring to Border Appliqué Placement Diagram, position green batik C and C reversed stems, green batik D leaves, mottled blue batik E large petals, and lime green batik F large circle on lower right corner of border. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using thread to match appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around edges of each shape to complete quilt top.

100006151_apd_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Brandy Mascher machine-quilted a large swirling floral and leaf motif across the quilt top.

3. Bind with mottled blue batik binding strips.