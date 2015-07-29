Sort by Color

With easy-to-make-and-use templates and careful color placement, you can create the illusion of stacked hexagons in a spectrum of hues.

Materials

7⁄8 yard each of pink stripe and yellow print (blocks)

2--7⁄8-yard pieces assorted multicolor prints (blocks)

7⁄8 yard multicolor stripe (blocks)

1-5⁄8 yards orange print (blocks, binding)

2-1⁄2 yards multicolor dot (border)

7-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

90×96" batting

Finished quilt: 82×88"

Finished block: 6-3⁄4×10-1⁄4"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From each pink stripe and yellow print, cut:

10 each of patterns A and C

From each multicolor print and stripe, cut:

10 each of patterns B and D

From orange print, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

10 each of patterns A and C

From multicolor dot, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×82" border strips

2--10-1⁄2×68" border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Aligning dots, pin together a pink stripe A piece and a multicolor print B piece (Diagram 1). Sew together to make an A/B block. Press seam toward A piece. The block should be 10-3⁄4×7-1⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make five matching A/B blocks total for Row 1.

100005286_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together a pink stripe C piece and a D piece in the same multicolor print as in Step 1 to make a C/D block (Diagram 2). Press seam toward D piece. The block should be 10-3⁄4×7-1⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make five matching C/D blocks total for Row 1.

100005287_d2_600.jpg

3. Using matching multicolor print D pieces and orange print C pieces, repeat Step 2 to make five C/D blocks total for Row 2 (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100005288_qadnew_600_0.jpg

4. Using the same prints as in Step 3, repeat Step 1 to make five A/B blocks total for Row 2.

5. Using orange print A pieces and multicolor print B pieces, repeat Step 1 to make five A/B blocks total for Row 3.

6. Using the same prints as in Step 5, repeat Step 2 to make five C/D blocks total for Row 3.

7. Using D pieces in the same multicolor print as in Step 5 and yellow print C pieces, repeat Step 2 to make five C/D blocks total for Row 4.

8. Using the same prints as in Step 7, repeat Step 1 to make five A/B blocks total for Row 4.

9. Using yellow print A pieces and multicolor stripe B pieces, repeat Step 1 to make five A/B blocks total for Row 5.

10. Using the same print and stripe as in Step 9, repeat Step 2 to make five C/D blocks total for Row 5.

11. Using multicolor stripe D pieces and pink stripe C pieces, repeat Step 2 to make five C/D blocks total for Row 6.

12. Using the same stripes as in Step 11, repeat Step 1 to make five A/B blocks total for Row 6.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to photo and Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in an alternating pattern in six vertical rows. In rows 1, 3, and 5, start with an A/B block; in rows 2, 4, and 6, start with a C/D block.

101690854_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 62×68" including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew multicolor dot 10-1⁄2×68" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add multicolor dot 10-1⁄2×82" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Ramona Sorenson machine-quilted an allover floral motif across the quilt top.