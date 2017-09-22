Soft and Cozy Throw

Wrap up in a posh plush throw! It's an easy-to-sew project, even for beginners. Fabrics are from the Dolce Vita Cuddle collection for Shannon Fabrics .

Materials

1/2 yard solid white plush (top)

3/4 yard teal print plus (top)

2-5/8 yards solid navy blue plush (top, backing)

Chopstick or pencil

Finished throw: 50x65"

Yardages and cutting are based on 58" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1/2" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

From solid white, cut:

2--8x51" strips

From teal print, cut:

1--26x51" rectangle

From solid navy blue, cut:

1--51x66" rectangle

2--14x51" strips

Assemble Throw

1. Matching long edges, sew a solid white 8x51" strip to teal print 26x51" rectangle. Sew remaining solid white 8x51" strip to opposite long edge of teal rectangle to make throw center. Finger-press seams open.

img_5466web-525x561.jpg

2. Sew a solid navy blue 14x51" strip to one long edge of throw center. Sew remaining solid navy blue 14x51" strip to opposite edge of throw center to make throw top. The throw top should be 51x66" including seam allowances. Finger-press seams open.

img_5467web-525x398.jpg

3. Layer throw top and solid navy blue 51x66" rectangle with right sides together; pin in place.

img_5469web-525x349.jpg

4. Beginning in middle of one long edge, sew together around all edges, pivoting at each corner, and leaving an 8" opening for turning along one edge.

Tip: We used a piece of plush fabric as a leader strip, so we started sewing smoothly before we got to the throw fabric. Clip the leader strip off when you're done sewing.

img_5457web_0-525x219.jpg

5. Clip corners just inside seam allowance. Turn to right side. Use a chopstick or eraser end of a pencil to gently push out corners.

6. Ladder-stitch seam opening closed.

7. Topstitch 1" from outer edges around all sides to complete throw.