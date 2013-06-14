Skinny Strips Quilt

Inspired by Line Art from designer Holly Hickman

Quilt tester: Kathleen Williams

Materials

37--2-1/2x42" precut strips or 3 yards total assorted blue prints and stripes (quilt top)

37--2-1/2x42" precut strips or 3 yards total solid white (quilt top)

5/8 yard solid navy blue (binding)

4 yards backing fabric

70x83" batting

Finished quilt: 61-1/2x74-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut fabrics in the following order.

From assorted blue prints and stripes, cut:

37--2-1/2x32-1/2" strips

From solid white, cut:

74--2-1/2x21" strips

From solid navy blue, cut:

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join one assorted blue print or stripe 2-1/2x32-1/2" strip and two solid white 2-1/2x21" strips to make a row. Press seams away from solid white strips. Repeat to make 37 rows total.

img_skinny-stripslg_3.jpg

2. Working on a design wall, lay out rows in a pleasing fashion, moving them to the left or right to shift print or stripe sections off center as desired (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

3. Along the left-hand edge of all rows, mark a chalk line. Measure 61-1/2" to the right and mark a second chalk line along the right-hand edge of all rows. Trim rows on chalk lines (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

4. Join trimmed rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Karen Gilson machine-quilted a stipple design across the quilt top.

3. Bind with solid navy blue binding strips.