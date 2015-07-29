Serve up a delightful asymmetrical quilt by wrapping a helping of Broken Dishes blocks with appliquéd and pieced borders on just two sides.

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards light floral (Broken Dishes blocks, inner border)

10--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in rust, turquoise, olive green, and brown (Broken Dishes blocks, appliqués, inner and outer borders)

7⁄8 yard turquoise tone-on-tone (Broken Dishes blocks, inner border, middle border appliqué foundation)

3⁄4 yard brown large floral (Broken Dishes blocks, inner and outer borders)

1-1⁄8 yards dark brown print (inner border, binding)

1--18×22" piece (fat quarter) each of gold print and rust floral (appliqués)

Lightweight fusible web

3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

64×81" batting

Finished quilt: 55-1⁄8 ×72-3⁄8"

Finished block: 8" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut inner border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Position fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Using a pencil, trace patterns the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between shapes. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. With a hot dry iron, fuse shapes to wrong side of indicated fabrics. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off backing paper and discard.

From light floral, cut:

2--2-1⁄4 ×48-1⁄2 strips for inner border

2--2-1⁄4 ×32-1⁄2 strips for inner border

48--4-7⁄8 squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 96 triangles total

20--2-1⁄4 squares

From assorted prints, cut:

40--4-7⁄8 squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 80 triangles total

62--3-3⁄8" squares

From scraps of assorted prints except turquoise, cut:

3 of Pattern A

6 of Pattern B

5 of Pattern C

From turquoise tone-on-tone, cut:

2--7-1⁄2 ×42" strips for middle border

1--8-3⁄4 ×39-1⁄2" strip for middle border

4--4-7⁄8 squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

From brown large floral, cut:

4--4-7⁄8 squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

61--3-3⁄8" squares

From scraps of all prints already cut, except light floral, cut:

16--2-1⁄4" squares

From dark brown print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

10--2-1⁄4 ×16-1⁄2 strips for inner border

From gold print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

1 of Pattern C

From rust floral, cut:

2 of Pattern A

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Sew together a light floral triangle and an assorted print, turquoise tone-on-tone, or brown large floral triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press seam away from light floral. The triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 96 triangle-squares total.

100005131_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams toward assorted print triangles. Join pairs to make a Broken Dishes block. Press seam toward top row. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 Broken Dishes blocks total.

100005132_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Broken Dishes blocks in six rows, rotating every other block 180° so seams abut. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100005137_qad_600_2.jpg

4. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Inner Border

1. Draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each light floral 2-1⁄4" square.

2. Align a marked light floral square with one end of a dark brown print 2-1⁄4 ×16-1⁄2" strip (Diagram 3; note direction of drawn line). Stitch on drawn line, then trim, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward light floral. In same manner, add another marked light floral square to opposite end of dark brown print strip to make a brown border unit. Repeat to make 10 brown border units total.

100005133_d3_600.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together three brown border units in a row. Press seams open. Add a light floral 2-1⁄4 ×48-1⁄2 strip to one long edge of joined border units to make a long inner border strip. Press seam toward dark brown print. The strip should be 4×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

4. Sew together four assorted print 2-1⁄4" squares in pairs (Diagram 4). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units.

100005134_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two brown border units in a row. Press seams open. Add a light floral 2-1⁄4 ×32-1⁄2 strip to one long edge of joined border units. Press seam toward dark brown print. Add a Four-Patch unit to each short end to make a short inner border strip. Press seam away from Four-Patch units. The strip should be 4×39-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

6. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 39-1⁄2×55-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Appliqué and Add Middle Border

1. Cut and piece turquoise tone-on-tone 7-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

11--7-1⁄2 ×63-3⁄4" middle border strip

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, position assorted print, gold print, and rust floral appliqués (five A leaves, three B acorns, and three C acorn tops) on turquoise tone-on-tone 7-1⁄2 ×63- 3⁄4" middle border strip. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions to make long middle border strip. If desired, stitch around edges of each appliqué with matching or contrasting thread. (Designer Roseann Meehan Kermes waited to stitch around the appliqués until quilting.)

3. On turquoise tone-on-tone 8-3⁄4 ×39-1⁄2" strip, position all remaining appliqués. Fuse in place and appliqué as in Step 2 to make short middle border strip.

4. Sew short middle border strip to bottom edge of quilt center. Add long middle border strip to left-hand edge. Press all seams toward middle border. The quilt center now should be 46-1⁄2×63-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Outer Border

1. Referring to Diagram 5, sew assorted print 3-3⁄8" squares to opposite edges of a brown large floral 3-3⁄8" square to make Segment A. Press seams toward brown large floral. Repeat to make 21 total of Segment A.

100005135_d5_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 6, sew brown large floral 3-3⁄8" squares to opposite edges of an assorted print 3-3⁄8" square to make Segment B. Press seams toward brown large floral. Repeat to make 20 total of Segment B.

100005136_d6_600.jpg

3. Alternating A and B segments, sew together 11 A segments and 11 B segments to make a long outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 9-1⁄8×63-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

4. Again alternating A and B segments, sew together 10 A segments and nine B segments to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 9-1⁄8×55-1⁄8" including seam allowances.

5. Sew long outer border strip to left-hand edge of quilt center. Add short outer border strip to bottom edge to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward middle border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Randi Helling stitched a curvy fleur-de-lis in each quadrant of the Broken Dishes blocks and a braid and leaves in the inner border strips (Quilting Diagram). She also stitched around each appliqué with a "scribble" stitch, going back and forth randomly over the edge to form about a 3⁄8"-wide band of stitching to secure the appliqué. A curvy four-leaf design fills each square of the outer border.

100005138_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with dark brown print binding strips.