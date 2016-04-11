Shift Change
Create subtle shifts in color with ombré fabric. The large pieces allow you to utilize the gradient effect and to see the shade changes in each fabric strip. Fabrics are from the Ombre collection by V and Co. for Moda Fabrics.
Inspired by Easy Going from designer Christa Watson
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 21--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted ombré prints in purple, blue, pink, aqua, yellow, red, and green (blocks)
- 5⁄8 yard binding fabric
- 3-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 69×79" batting
Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2 ×70-1⁄2"
Finished block: 10" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted ombré prints, cut:
- 84--5×10-1⁄2" rectangles
- 42--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles
From binding fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for binding
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, sew together two assorted ombré print 5×10-1⁄2" rectangles and one ombré print 1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangle to make a block. Press seams open. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
2. Repeat Step 1 to make 42 blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in seven horizontal rows, rotating every other block 90° as shown. Each row should be 10-1⁄2 ×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.
2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind quilt with binding strips.