Sew-Easy Scallops

Create a fresh variation of the traditional Log Cabin block. Surrounding each block with simple appliqué pieces gives the blocks a softer, more feminine look.

Designer: Joanna Figueroa of Fig & Tree Co.

Materials

9-3⁄8-yard pieces assorted yellow, green, blue, apricot, cream, and brown prints (blocks, scallop appliqués)

1-5⁄8 yards solid cream (blocks)

1⁄8 yard brown floral (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yards yellow dot (sashing rectangles)

1⁄4 yard cream floral (sashing squares)

5⁄8 yard green floral (binding)

4 yards backing fabric

71" square batting

Freezer paper

Spray starch

Finished quilt: 64-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 18" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

From each assorted yellow, green, blue, apricot, cream, or brown print, cut:

2--2×12-1⁄2" rectangles for position 6

2--2×9-1⁄2" rectangles for position 5

2--2×9-1⁄2" rectangles for position 4

2--2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 3

2--2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 2

2--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for position 1

12 of Scallop Pattern

From solid cream, cut:

18--3-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangles

18--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown floral, cut:

9--3-1⁄2" squares

From yellow dot, cut:

24--3×18-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From cream floral, cut:

16--3" sashing squares

From green floral, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Cut And Prepare Appliqués

Designer Joanna Figueroa used a freezer-paper-and-starch method to prepare the scallop appliqués. Instructions that follow are for this technique.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over Scallop Pattern. Trace pattern 108 times. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn solid lines.

2. Using a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto wrong sides of fabrics indicated in cutting instructions; let cool. Cut out each fabric shape, adding a 1⁄4" seam allowance to each curved edge.

3. Spray a small amount of starch into a dish. Place a template-topped appliqué piece, wrong side up, on a pressing surface covered with a tea towel or muslin. Dip a small paintbrush in starch and moisten seam allowance along curved edge of appliqué piece (Diagram 1).

100573079_d1_600.jpg

4. Using tip of a hot, dry iron, turn seam allowance over curved edge of freezer-paper template and press until fabric is dry. (The straight edge of scallop is not pressed under; it will be sewn in the seam allowance when the block is put together.) Carefully peel off template.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to prepare 108 scallop appliqués total.

Assemble Appliqué Strips

1. Fold a solid cream 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle in half widthwise and lightly finger-press to create a center line; unfold.

2. Referring to Diagram 2, center a scallop appliqué on the solid cream rectangle. Pin in place. Position an additional scallop appliqué on each side of first scallop appliqué, making sure appliqué edges are 1⁄4" from short edges of solid cream rectangle. Pin in place.

100573080_d2_600.jpg

3. Using a narrow blind hem or zigzag stitch, machine–appliqué pieces in place to complete a short appliqué strip.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 18 short appliqué strips total.

5. Referring to steps 1–3 on each solid cream 3-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangle, to make 18 long appliqué strips total (Diagram 3). (Scallop appliqués placed on each side of first appliqué are 3-1⁄4" from short edges of solid cream rectangle.)

100573081_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. For each block you'll need a brown floral 3-1⁄2" square, position 1 and 2 rectangles from one assorted print, position 3 and 4 rectangles from a second assorted print, position 5 and 6 rectangles from a third assorted print, two short appliqué strips, and two long appliqué strips.

2. Referring to Diagram 4, sew matching position 1 rectangles to opposite edges of a brown floral 3-1⁄2" square. Press seams toward rectangles.

100573082_d4_600.jpg

3. Join matching position 2 rectangles to remaining edges (Diagram 5). Press as before.

100573083_d5_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 6, continue adding assorted print rectangles to Step 3 unit, working in numerical order and pressing all seams toward rectangles just added.

100573084_d6_600.jpg

5. Sew short appliqué strips to opposite edges of Step 4 unit. Join long appliqué strips to remaining edges to make a block. Press seams toward appliqué strips. The block should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 1–6 to make nine blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, sashing squares, and sashing rectangles in seven rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press all seams toward sashing rectangles.

100573085_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams toward sashing rows.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. ­Diana Johnson machine-quilted a feather wreath in the center of each block, stippling in the solid cream background, and a feather vine in the sashing rectangles.

3. Bind with green floral binding strips.