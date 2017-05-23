Seventies Style Quilt

Graphic prints and denim add retro style to a Sawtooth Star quilt. Fabrics are from the Boho Fusion collection by AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics .

Inspired by Gingham Stars from designer Amanda Niederhauser

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

8--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in pink, cream, orange, and blue (blocks)

2-1⁄8 yards denim (blocks, sashing, inner border, outer border)

1⁄2 yard orange print (middle border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

59x61" square batting

Finished quilt: 50-1⁄2×52-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted print, cut:

2--4-1⁄2" squares

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From denim, cut:

13--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

16--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

64--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

64--2-1⁄2" squares

From orange print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

Assemble Sawtooth Star Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of eight matching assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares.

2. Align a marked print square with one end of a denim 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew together on drawn line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4" and press open attached triangle. Join a second marked print square to opposite end of rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese units.

100580468_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four denim 2-1⁄2" squares, four Flying Geese units, and one matching assorted print 4-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a Sawtooth Star block. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580469_d2_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make a matching block.

5. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 16 blocks total (eight sets of two matching blocks).

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and denim 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles in four vertical rows. Mix colors as desired and start even-numbered rows with a block. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward rectangles.

100580470_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Join denim 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" inner border strips

3--2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" inner border strips

3. Join orange print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×44-1⁄2" middle border strips

4. Alternate pieced rows and denim 2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" sashing strips; sew together to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 38-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, add denim 2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" inner border strips to side edges. Add denim 2-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, add orange print 2-1⁄2 ×44-1⁄2" middle border strips to side edges. Add orange print 2-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

7. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, add denim 2-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" outer border strips to side edges. Add denim 2-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.