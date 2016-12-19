Serendipity

Simple Nine-Patch and hourglass blocks go modern in this pastel quilt.

Designer: Anne Moscicki

Materials

1-1⁄3 yards total of assorted light prints for Nine-Patch blocks

4-1⁄4 yards total of assorted medium and dark prints and florals for blocks

2⁄3 yard of green print for binding

4-7⁄8 yards of backing fabric

69×87" of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 63×81"

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows.

From assorted light prints, cut:

128--3 -1⁄2" squares

From assorted medium and dark prints and florals, cut:

31--10- 1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 124 triangles

160--3- 1⁄2" squares

From green print, cut:

8--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble the Nine-Patch Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1 for placement, lay out four assorted light print 3 -1⁄2" squares and five assorted medium and dark print and floral 3- 1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows.

100228801_600.jpg

2. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the medium or dark squares.

3. Join the rows to make a Nine-Patch block. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced Nine-Patch block should measure 9- 1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make a total of 32 Nine-Patch blocks.

Assemble the Hourglass Blocks

1. Sew together a medium print or floral triangle and a dark print or floral triangle to make a triangle pair (see Diagram 2). Press the seam allowance toward the dark triangle. Repeat to make 62 triangle pairs.

100228802_600.jpg

2. Join two triangle pairs to make an hourglass block (see Diagram 3). Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced hourglass block should measure 9-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 31 hourglass blocks.

100228803_600.jpg

Assemble the Quilt Top

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out the 32 Nine-Patch blocks and the 31 hourglass blocks in nine horizontal rows.

100228804_600.jpg

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the hourglass blocks.

3. Join the rows to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Rebekah Osowick machine-quilted a stylized medallion in each Nine-Patch block and a free-form floral design in each hourglass block.

3. Use the green print 2 -1⁄2 ×42" strips to bind the quilt.