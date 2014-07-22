Seasonal Stars

Make your stars shine brightly with a metallic gold stripe and a punchy red print. The green print and white print backgrounds shine an even bigger spotlight on the stars. The red inner border and green outer border radiate festive cheer. Fabrics are from the All Wrapped Up collection by Skipping Stones Studio for Clothworks .

Inspired by Rustic Stars from designer Lynne Hagmeier of Kansas Troubles Quilters

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard gold stripe (appliqués)

4--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted red holiday prints (appliqués)

4--1⁄2-yard pieces assorted green holiday prints (blocks)

4--1⁄2-yard pieces assorted white holiday prints (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yard light green holiday print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard red circle print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

65" square batting

Finished quilt: 56-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From gold stripe, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From each assorted red holiday print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From each assorted green holiday print, cut:

8--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

From each assorted white holiday print, cut:

8--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

From light green holiday print, cut:

4--7-1⁄2×36" outer border strips

4--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips

4--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips

From red circle print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2×36" inner border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Click on "Download this Project" above for diamond pattern. If desired, make a template of it and use it along with the rotary-cutting instructions that follow to ensure your diamonds are the correct size.

1. Using an acrylic ruler, cut one end of each gold stripe 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip at a 45° angle (Diagram 1). Measuring parallel to trimmed edges, cut trimmed strips into 68-1-1⁄2"-wide gold diamonds.

100535790_d1_600.jpg

2. Using assorted red holiday print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips, repeat Step 1 to make 68-1-1⁄2"-wide red diamonds (17 sets of four).

3. Align a gold diamond in one corner of an assorted green holiday print triangle (Diagram 2); pin. With coordinating thread, stitch about 1⁄8" away from two diamond edges as shown to make a green triangle. Repeat to make four matching green triangles total.

100535791_d2_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make 52 (13 sets of four matching) green triangles.

5. Repeat Step 3 using assorted white holiday print triangles and red holiday print diamonds to make 52 (13 sets of four matching) white triangles.

6. Referring to Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, arrange four matching green triangles and four matching white triangles in a pinwheel unit. Repeat to lay out a total of nine pinwheel units in three horizontal rows. (Set aside remaining triangles to make border blocks.)

100535813_cad_600.jpg

7. Referring to dashed lines on Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, lay out remaining gold diamonds and red diamonds in matching sets of four.

8. With coordinating thread, stitch about 1⁄8" away from two edges of each diamond.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew together triangles in pairs (Diagram 3). Press seams toward green print triangles. Each pair should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535793_d3_600.jpg

2. Sew together pairs in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Press seams in one direction.

Assemble Border Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four remaining green triangles that match and four remaining white triangles that match. Sew together triangles in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make an appliquéd star unit; press seams in one direction. With star appliqué centered, trim unit to 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535795_d4_600.jpg

2. Sew light green holiday print 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strip to left-hand edge of star unit. Sew light green holiday print 2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strip to top edge to make top left border block (Diagram 5).

100535796_d5_600.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for light green holiday strip placement, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four border blocks total.

100535797_qad_600_1.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew together a red circle print 3-1⁄2 ×36" inner border strip and a light green holiday print 7-1⁄2 ×36" outer border strip to make a border unit. Press seam toward light green holiday print. Repeat to make four border units total.

2. Sew two border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join border blocks to each end of remaining border units. Add remaining border units to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired