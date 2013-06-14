Sea and Sand Quilt

Designers: Chloe Anderson and Colleen Reale of Toadusew Creative Concepts

Machine quilter: Cathy Messner

Materials

2-1/2 yards teal gradated batik (blocks)

2-1/2 yards brown gradated batik (blocks)

1/2 yard each dark teal tone-on-tone, teal tone-on-tone, dark brown tone-on-tone, and brown tone-on-tone (blocks, binding)

4 yards backing fabric

72x81" batting

Finished quilt: 63-1/2x72-1/2"

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45" wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

To achieve the light and dark variation seen in this quilt, both the teal gradated batik and the brown gradated batik need to be fussy-cut so that one edge of each 9-7/8" square is predominately dark and that the opposite edge is predominately light.

From teal gradated batik, fussy-cut:

28--9-7/8" squares

From brown gradated batik, fussy-cut:

28--9-7/8" squares

From dark teal tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2-1/2x42" binding strips

28--4" squares

From teal tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2-1/2x42" binding strips

28--4" squares

From dark brown tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2-1/2x42" binding strips

28--4" squares

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

2--2-1/2x42" binding strips

28--4" squares

Assemble Triangle Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of 14 teal gradated batik 9-7/8" squares and 14 brown gradated batik 9-7/8" squares, paying attention to position of diagonal line. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked teal gradated batik square atop an unmarked teal gradated batik 9-7/8" square; make certain the gradated batiks on both squares are running in the same direction. Sew the pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

img_sea-sandlg_3.jpg

3. Cut joined squares apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam to one side, to make two teal triangle-squares (one dark triangle-square and one light triangle-square). Each triangle-square should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 14 dark teal triangle-squares and 14 light teal triangle-squares total.

5. Using brown gradated batik 9-7/8" squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 14 dark brown triangle-squares and 14 light brown triangle-squares total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each dark teal tone-on-tone, teal tone-on-tone, dark brown tone-on-tone, and brown tone-on-tone 4" square.

2. Align a marked dark teal tone-on-tone 4" square with one corner of a dark teal triangle-square (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

img_sea-sandlg_4.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to add matching 4" square to opposite corner of dark teal triangle-square to make a dark teal block (Diagram 3). The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_sea-sandlg_4a.jpg

4. Using remaining marked dark teal tone-on-tone 4" squares and remaining dark teal triangle-squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 14 dark teal blocks total.

5. Using marked teal tone-on-tone 4" squares and teal triangle-squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 14 teal blocks total (Diagram 4).

img_sea-sandlg_4b.jpg

6. Using marked dark brown tone-on-tone 4" squares and dark brown triangle-squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 14 dark brown blocks total (Diagram 5).

img_sea-sandlg_4c.jpg

7. Using marked brown tone-on-tone 4" squares and brown triangle-squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 14 brown blocks total (Diagram 6).

img_sea-sandlg_4d.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks in eight rows.

img_sea-sandlg_5.jpg

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press seams in each row in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Cathy Messner machine-quilted an allover swirl motif across the featured quilt top.