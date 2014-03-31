Scrappy Throw Patterns

Updated January 31, 2022

Scraps both big and small will find a home in these quilted throws!

Chocolate Sparkle

Taupes, browns, and other neutrals give timeless appeal to a classic quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Make the Connection

Use scraps of any color in a simple-to-piece quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rustling Leaves

Subtle color shifts in the background allow dark triangles to dance across a quilt top.
Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrap Attack Throw

Scraps of all colors and sizes will find a home in a quilt composed of squares and triangle-squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Log In, Log Out

Simply start with a center square to stitch a supersize Log Cabin block one log at a time in Courthouse Steps style.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Spring Celebration

The lap quilt features easy-to-piece Four-Patch blocks and triangle-squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Kaleidoscope of Colors

Use your scraps to piece a colorful throw. Setting the blocks on point leaves room to showcase a machine-quilting design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Checkerboard

Scrappy Nine-Patch blocks have a fresh feel in this reproduction of an antique lap quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Spooky Shadows

Collect prints in orange, gold, rust, black, brown, and gray throughout the year to design a seasonal Log Cabin throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Candy Cobblestones

Florals, checks, stripes, and prints dance across the charming throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Serendipity

Simple Nine-Patch and hourglass blocks go modern in this pastel quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Cabins at Valley Forge

A traditional Log Cabin quilt includes plenty of folk art appeal with large stars and cross-stitches hand-quilted with perle cotton.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Harvest Rows

Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

On the Up and Up

Assorted prints stairstep across an untraditional navy background to create movement in a lap quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Winding Ways

Curved piecing creates an overlapping circle pattern on this scrappy blue and tan quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Ruby Reds

Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flight of Geese

Gather a bevy of fall-tone prints for a seasonal throw that showcases the classic Flying Geese block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Colorful Garden Rows

Plant pretty floral fabrics in vertical rows of color. It's a beautiful way to use scraps of fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Midnight Blooms

Metallic glints in the Asian-inspired fabrics add subtle sparkle to this throw-size quilt, which combines fusible appliqué with three sizes of hourglass blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Crossing Point

Cross and Crown blocks take center stage on a scrappy two-color throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flip Flop

Light and dark trapezoids in a variety of reds and browns combine to look like scrappy hexagons in this cozy throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Cold Snap

A scrappy mix of blue and white prints add sparkle to a timeless two-color throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floating Boxes Quilt

For a striking, fresh take on modern quiltmaking, piece together blocks of bright fabric and frame them in a stylish sashing of pieced rectangles.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Simple Sashing and Rectangles Quilt

Make a scrappy yet orderly quilt using aqua, lime, and cocoa print fat quarters. Aqua tone-on-tone sashing and binding tie together fabrics.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Dotty Stars

Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find, then combine them to make a bright and colorful throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Painter's Palette

Build your color confidence by mixing dark, medium, and light batiks in a variety of hues. Include a few lighter and brighter fabrics to add sparkle and keeps the eye moving around the quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Squares and Sashing Throw

Fussy-cut a random assortment of 5" squares for a fun throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Strips and Stacks Quilt

Gather a stack of fat quarters. Piece quilt blocks and sashing to mimic books on shelves for your favorite bookworm.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Blooming Borders Throw

Frame a scrappy quilt that radiates from the center with head-turning borders that tie the pieces together.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Building Blocks Throw

Use an assortment of aqua, blue, green, and chocolate in simplified Courthouse Step blocks for a serene throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

