Scrappy Throw Patterns

Chocolate Sparkle
Taupes, browns, and other neutrals give timeless appeal to a classic quilt.
Make the Connection
Use scraps of any color in a simple-to-piece quilt.
Rustling Leaves
Subtle color shifts in the background allow dark triangles to dance across a quilt top.
Get the free quilt pattern here.
Scrap Attack Throw
Scraps of all colors and sizes will find a home in a quilt composed of squares and triangle-squares.
Log In, Log Out
Simply start with a center square to stitch a supersize Log Cabin block one log at a time in Courthouse Steps style.
Spring Celebration
The lap quilt features easy-to-piece Four-Patch blocks and triangle-squares.
Kaleidoscope of Colors
Use your scraps to piece a colorful throw. Setting the blocks on point leaves room to showcase a machine-quilting design.
Checkerboard
Scrappy Nine-Patch blocks have a fresh feel in this reproduction of an antique lap quilt.
Spooky Shadows
Collect prints in orange, gold, rust, black, brown, and gray throughout the year to design a seasonal Log Cabin throw.
Candy Cobblestones
Florals, checks, stripes, and prints dance across the charming throw.
Serendipity
Simple Nine-Patch and hourglass blocks go modern in this pastel quilt.
Cabins at Valley Forge
A traditional Log Cabin quilt includes plenty of folk art appeal with large stars and cross-stitches hand-quilted with perle cotton.
Harvest Rows
Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.
On the Up and Up
Assorted prints stairstep across an untraditional navy background to create movement in a lap quilt.
Winding Ways
Curved piecing creates an overlapping circle pattern on this scrappy blue and tan quilt.
Ruby Reds
Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.
Flight of Geese
Gather a bevy of fall-tone prints for a seasonal throw that showcases the classic Flying Geese block.
Colorful Garden Rows
Plant pretty floral fabrics in vertical rows of color. It's a beautiful way to use scraps of fabric.
Midnight Blooms
Metallic glints in the Asian-inspired fabrics add subtle sparkle to this throw-size quilt, which combines fusible appliqué with three sizes of hourglass blocks.
Crossing Point
Cross and Crown blocks take center stage on a scrappy two-color throw.
Flip Flop
Light and dark trapezoids in a variety of reds and browns combine to look like scrappy hexagons in this cozy throw.
Cold Snap
A scrappy mix of blue and white prints add sparkle to a timeless two-color throw.
Floating Boxes Quilt
For a striking, fresh take on modern quiltmaking, piece together blocks of bright fabric and frame them in a stylish sashing of pieced rectangles.
Simple Sashing and Rectangles Quilt
Make a scrappy yet orderly quilt using aqua, lime, and cocoa print fat quarters. Aqua tone-on-tone sashing and binding tie together fabrics.
Dotty Stars
Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find, then combine them to make a bright and colorful throw.
Painter's Palette
Build your color confidence by mixing dark, medium, and light batiks in a variety of hues. Include a few lighter and brighter fabrics to add sparkle and keeps the eye moving around the quilt.
Squares and Sashing Throw
Fussy-cut a random assortment of 5" squares for a fun throw.
Strips and Stacks Quilt
Gather a stack of fat quarters. Piece quilt blocks and sashing to mimic books on shelves for your favorite bookworm.
Blooming Borders Throw
Frame a scrappy quilt that radiates from the center with head-turning borders that tie the pieces together.
Building Blocks Throw
Use an assortment of aqua, blue, green, and chocolate in simplified Courthouse Step blocks for a serene throw.