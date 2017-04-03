Scrappy Chic Throw

Make a scrappy quilt using a pack of precut 10" squares. Fabrics are from the Flower Sugar Paisley Wind collection by Lecien.

April 03, 2017
Inspired by Staggered Strips from designers Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton 

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

  • 42--10" squares assorted florals in white, pink, gray, blue, and red (quilt top)
  • 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
  • 3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric
  • 58×75" batting

Finished quilt: 50 ×67"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted 10" squares, cut:

  • 74--5×10" rectangles
  •  6--2-3⁄4 ×10" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

  • 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for size placement, lay out 5×10" and 2-3⁄4×10" rectangles in seven rows.

2. Join pieces in rows; press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Sew together rectangle rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction. The quilt top should be 50×67" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with binding strips.

