Scrappy Chic Throw
Make a scrappy quilt using a pack of precut 10" squares. Fabrics are from the Flower Sugar Paisley Wind collection by Lecien.
Inspired by Staggered Strips from designers Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 42--10" squares assorted florals in white, pink, gray, blue, and red (quilt top)
- 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
- 3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric
- 58×75" batting
Finished quilt: 50 ×67"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted 10" squares, cut:
- 74--5×10" rectangles
- 6--2-3⁄4 ×10" rectangles
From binding fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for size placement, lay out 5×10" and 2-3⁄4×10" rectangles in seven rows.
2. Join pieces in rows; press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Sew together rectangle rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction. The quilt top should be 50×67" including seam allowances.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.