Scrap Attack Throw

Scraps of all colors and sizes will find a home in a quilt composed of squares and triangle-squares. Fabrics are from the Forest Fancies collection by P&B Textiles .

All Are Welcome Color Option

Inspired by All Are Welcome from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Machine quilter: Kristina Whitney, Handi Quilter studio educator

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

2-1⁄4 yards solid white (blocks, inner border)

3-1⁄2 yards total assorted dark or medium prints (blocks, inner border, outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3- 1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57×72" batting

Finished quilt: 48 -1⁄2×63 -1⁄2"

Finished block: 6×9"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

90--5" squares

104--2" squares

From assorted dark or medium prints, cut:

90--5" squares

244--2" squares

Enough 3- 1⁄2"-wide segments to equal 230" in length

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2- 1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark two diagonal lines in an X on wrong side of each solid white 5" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a marked solid white square atop a dark or medium print 5" square. Sew 1⁄4" on each side of each diagonal line.

7002550-11002-d1opt.jpg

3. Cut layered 5" squares horizontally and vertically into four 2 -1⁄2" squares (Diagram 2). Cut each 2 -1⁄2" square on its marked diagonal line to make eight triangles (Diagram 3).

7002550-11002-d2opt.jpg

7002550-11002-d3opt.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, press each triangle open to make eight triangle-squares. Trim each triangle-square to 2" square including seam allowances.

7002550-11002-d4opt.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2-4 to make 720 triangle-squares total (you will use 716).

Assemble Blocks and Quilt Center

1. Gather eight assorted dark or medium print 2" squares and 16 triangle-squares.

2. Referring to Diagram 5 for triangle-square orientation and 2" square placement, lay out pieces in six rows. Sew together pieces in rows; join rows to make a block. The block should be 6-1⁄2×9- 1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7002550-11002-d5opt.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 25 blocks total.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in five rows, rotating every other block so seams will nest. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

7002550-11002-qadopt.jpg

5. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30 -1⁄2×45 -1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Gather eight triangle-squares, one dark or medium print 2" square, and three solid white 2" squares.

2. Referring to Diagram 6 for triangle-square orientation and 2" square placement, lay out pieces in three rows. Join pieces in rows; join rows to make Unit A. The unit should be 6 -1⁄2×5" including seam allowances.

7002550-11002-d6opt.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 10 A units total.

4. Referring to Diagram 7 for triangle-square orientation and 2" square placement, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 10 of Unit B.

7002550-11002-d7opt.jpg

5. Gather six triangle-squares, one dark or medium print 2" square, and one solid white 2" square.

6. Referring to Diagram 8 for triangle-square orientation and 2" square placement, lay out pieces in four rows. Join pieces in rows; join rows to make Unit C. The unit should be 3 -1⁄2×6- 1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7002550-11002-d8opt.jpg

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make 10 C units total.

8. Referring to Diagram 9 for triangle-square orientation and 2" square placement, repeat steps 5 and 6 to make 10 of Unit D.

7002550-11002-d9opt.jpg

9. Gather nine triangle-squares, one dark or medium print 2" square, and six solid white 2" squares.

10. Referring to Diagram 10 for triangle-square orientation and 2" square placement, lay out pieces in four rows. Join pieces in rows; join rows to make Unit E. The unit should be 6- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

11. Repeat steps 9 and 10 to make four E units total.

7002550-11002-d10opt.jpg

12. Referring to Diagram 11, alternate five A units and five B units in a row; sew together to make a side inner border strip. The side inner border strip should be 6 -1⁄2×45 -1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second side inner border strip.

7002550-11002-d11optnew.jpg

13. Referring to Diagram 12, alternate five C units and five D units in a row; add a Unit E to each end. Sew together to make a top inner border strip. The top inner border strip should be 6-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a bottom inner border strip.

7002550-11002-d12opt.jpg

14. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew side inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add top and bottom inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 42- 1⁄2×57-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

15. Sew assorted 3-1⁄2"-wide segments together to make a pieced strip 2-12" in length. Cut strip to make:

▫ 2--3- 1⁄2×57-1⁄2" outer border strips

▫ 2--3 -1⁄2×48-1⁄2" outer border strips

16. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kristina Whitney used the design Damask e2e by Nancy Haacke to create an allover curvy design across the quilt (Quilting Diagram).

7002550-11002-fullquiltingopt.jpg