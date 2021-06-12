Subtle color shifts in the background allow dark triangles to dance across a quilt top.

Designer: Sue Michaels of Dragonfly Fiberart

Finished size: 60-1⁄2×72-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

11--1⁄3-yard pieces assorted batiks in brown, tan, orange, green, gold, and purple (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards cream batik (blocks)

5⁄8 yard dark orange leaf batik (blocks)

1⁄2 yard black dot batik (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each of black batik, dark orange-and- burgundy batik, dark gold batik, and mahogany batik (blocks)

5⁄8 yard rust batik (binding)

4 yards backing fabric

69×81" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted batik, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×42" strips

From cream batik, cut:

15--6-7⁄8" squares

30--3-7⁄8" squares

From dark orange leaf batik, cut:

15--6-7⁄8" squares

From black dot batik, cut:

30--3-7⁄8" squares

From each black, dark orange-and-burgundy, dark gold, and mahogany batik, cut:

15--3-1⁄2" squares

From rust batik, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Four-Patch A Units

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Sew together two different assorted batik 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam to one side. The strip set should be 6-1⁄2×42" including seam allowances. Cut strip set into eleven 3-1⁄2"-wide segments.

Rustling Leaves

2) Using remaining assorted batik 3-1⁄2×42" strips, repeat Step 1 to make 120--3-1⁄2"-wide segments total.

3) Sew together two segments to make a Four-Patch A unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 60 Four-Patch A units total.

Rustling Leaves

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream batik 6-7⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2) Layer a marked cream batik square atop a dark orange leaf batik 6-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 3). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit to make two large triangle-squares. Each large triangle-square should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Rustling Leaves

3) Repeat Step 2 to make 30 large triangle-squares total.

4) Referring to steps 1-3, use cream batik 3-7⁄8" squares and black dot batik 3-7⁄8" squares to make 60 small triangle-squares total (Diagram 4). Each small triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Rustling Leaves

Assemble A Blocks

Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two Four-Patch A units and two large triangle-squares in pairs; note position of cream batik triangles and orientation of diagonal seams. Join pairs to make Block A. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 A blocks total.

Rustling Leaves

Assemble B Blocks

1) Referring to Diagram 6, sew together two small triangle-squares, a black batik 3-1⁄2" square, and a dark orange-and-burgundy batik 3-1⁄2" square in pairs. Note position of cream batik triangles and orientation of diagonal seams. Join pairs to make a B unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Rustling Leaves

2) Repeat Step 1 to make 15 B units total.

3) Using remaining small triangle-squares, dark gold batik 3-1⁄2" squares (instead of black batik squares), and mahogany batik 3-1⁄2" squares (instead of dark orange-and- burgundy batik squares), repeat Step 1 to make 15 C units (Diagram 7).

Rustling Leaves

4) Referring to Diagram 7, sew together two Four-Patch A units, one B Unit, and one C unit in pairs; note position of cream batik triangles and orientation of diagonal seams. Join pairs to make Block B. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in six horizontal rows, alternating A and B blocks in each row.

Rustling Leaves

2) Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2) Quilt as desired. Laura McCarrick machine-quilted swirling spirals across the quilt top.

3) Bind with rust batik binding strips.