Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.

Designer: Lila Taylor Scott

Materials

1-3⁄4 yards red print No. 1 (A blocks, setting and corner triangles, binding)

1⁄3 yard red print No. 2 (A, B, and C blocks; setting blocks)

1⁄3 yard each of white-and-red print No. 1 and red-and-white print No. 1 (A blocks)

1⁄4 yard white-and-red dot No. 1 (A blocks)

1⁄2 yard each of white-and-red dot Nos. 2 and 3 (B blocks, setting blocks)

5⁄8 yard red-and-white print No. 2 (B blocks, setting blocks)

1⁄4 yard red print No. 3 (B blocks, setting blocks)

1⁄2 yard red print No. 4 (B blocks, setting blocks)

1⁄3 yard each of white-and-red print No. 2 and red-and-white print No. 3 (C blocks)

1⁄2 yard red print No. 5 (C blocks)

3⁄8 yard red-and-black print (C blocks)

1⁄8 yard red-and-black dot (C blocks)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

58" square batting

Finished quilt: 51-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 12" square, 6" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Choose Fabrics and Plan Blocks

Designer Lila Taylor Scott used 15 fabrics with varying amounts of red and white to make her quilt. Because of the number of similar-color fabrics used, you may wish to label a small sample of each and keep it for reference before cutting into the rest of each print. Lila used 4×6" index cards and stapled on a small scrap of each fabric, noting the position in the block. For example, Block A uses five fabrics, so the index card for Block A has five scraps of fabric. Blocks B and C each have six fabrics on their index cards.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows in each section.

From red print No. 1, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

4--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 setting triangles total

2--9-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

Cut and Assemble A Blocks

From red print No. 1, cut:

1--2×42" strip

25--3-1⁄2" squares

40--2" squares

From red print No. 2, cut:

1--2×42" strip

From white-and-red print No. 1, cut:

2--2×42" strips

20--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From red-and-white print No. 1, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips

1--2×42" strip

From white-and-red dot No. 1, cut:

40--2" squares

1. Join a red print No. 2--2×42" strip, a white-and-red print No. 1--2×42" strip, and a red-and-white print No. 1--2×42" strip to make strip set A (Diagram 1). Press seams open. Cut strip set A into 20--2"-wide A segments.

100526415_d1_600.jpg

2. Join a white-and-red print No. 1--2×42" strip and a red-and-white print No. 1--3-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make strip set B (Diagram 2). Press seam open. Cut strip set B into 20--2"-wide B segments.

100526416_d2_600.jpg

3. Join a red print No. 1--2×42" strip and a red-and-white print No. 1--3-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make strip set C (Diagram 3). Press seam open. Cut strip set C into 20--2"-wide C segments.

100526417_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, join one each of segments A, B, and C to make a block corner unit. Press seams open. The block corner unit should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 block corner units total.

100526418_d4_600.jpg

5. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red print No. 1--2" square and white-and-red dot No. 1--2" square.

6. Align a marked red print No. 1 square with one end of a white-and-red print No. 1--2×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 5; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

100526419_d5_600.jpg

7. Align a second marked red print No. 1 square with opposite end of Step 6 rectangle (Diagram 5). Sew, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2 ×2" including seam allowances.

8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 to make 20 Flying Geese units total.

9. Refer to steps 6 and 7 to add marked white-and-red dot No. 1-2" squares to adjacent corners of a red print No. 1--3-1⁄2" square to make a star point unit (Diagram 6). The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 star point units total.

100526420_d6_600.jpg

From white-and-red print No. 2, cut:

2--2×42" strips

16--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

10. Referring to Block A Assembly Diagram, lay out one red print No. 1--3-1⁄2" square and four each of block corner units, Flying Geese units, and star point units in three rows. (Note that red print No. 2 squares in block corner units are positioned at outer edges.) Join Flying Geese and star point units in each row. Join pieces in each row; press seams open. Join rows to make Block A. Press seams open. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.

100526421_blka_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble B Blocks and Setting Blocks

From red print No. 2, cut:

2--2×42" strips

From white-and-red dot No. 2, cut:

4--2×42" strips

16--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From red-and-white print No. 2, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips

2--2×42" strips

From red print No. 3, cut:

2--2×42" strips

From red print No. 4, cut:

20--3-1⁄2" squares

32--2" squares

From white-and-red dot No. 3, cut:

8--2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2×5" rectangles

32--2" squares

1. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 1, and Diagram 7, use red print No. 2, white-and-red dot No. 2, and red-and-white print No. 2--2×42" strips to make two A strip sets, cutting them into 24--2"-wide A segments total.

100526422_d7_600.jpg

2. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 2, use white-and-red dot No. 2--2×42" strips and red-and-white print No. 2--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make two B strip sets, cutting them into 24--2"-wide B segments total.

3. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 3, use red-and-white print No. 2--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips and red print No. 3--2×42" strips to make two C strip sets, cutting them into 24--2"-wide C segments total.

4. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 4, and Diagram 8, join one each of segments A, B, and C to make a block corner unit. Repeat to make 24 block corner units total. (Eight of these units will be used in the setting blocks.)

100526423_d8_600.jpg

5. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red print No. 4--2" square and white-and-red dot No. 3--2" square.

6. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, steps 6 and 7, use marked red print No. 4 squares and white-and-red dot No. 2--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles to make 16 Flying Geese units.

7. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 9, use red print No. 4--3-1⁄2" squares and marked white-and-red dot No. 3 squares to make 16 star point units.

8. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 10 and Block B Assembly Diagram, join one red print No. 4--3-1⁄2" square and four of each unit to make Block B. Repeat to make four B blocks total.​

100526424_blkb_600.jpg

9. Join a white-and-red dot No. 3--2×5" rectangle to C–segment edge of a block corner unit (Diagram 9). Sew a white-and-red dot No. 3--2×6-1⁄2" rectangle to adjacent edge to make a setting block. Press all seams open. The setting block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight setting blocks total.

100526425_d9_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble C Blocks

From red print No. 2, cut:

1--2×42" strip

From red-and-white print No. 3, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips

1--2×42" strip

From red print No. 5, cut:

16--3-1⁄2" squares

32--2" squares

From red-and-black print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

32--2" squares

From red-and-black dot, cut:

1--2×42" strip

1. Refer to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, steps 1–4, and Diagram 10, to make the following segments and units. Use red print No. 2, white-and-red print No. 2, and red-and-white print No. 3--2×42" strips to make strip set A, cutting it into 16 A segments. Use white-and-red print No. 2--2×42" strip and red-and-white print No. 3--3-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make strip set B, cutting it into 16 B segments. Use a red-and-white print No. 3--3-1⁄2 ×42" strip and red-and-black dot 2×42" strip to make strip set C, cutting it into 16 C segments. Join one each of segments A, B, and C to make a block corner unit. Repeat to make 16 block corner units total.

100526426_d10_600.jpg

2. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red print No. 5--2" square and red-and-black print 2" square.

3. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, steps 5–7, use white-and-red print No. 2--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles and marked red print No. 5 squares to make 16 Flying Geese units.

4. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 9, use red print No. 5--3-1⁄2" squares and marked red-and-black print squares to make 16 star point units.

5. Referring to Cut and Assemble A Blocks, Step 10, and Block C Assembly Diagram, join red-and-black print 3-1⁄2" square and four of each unit to make block C. Repeat to make four C blocks total.

100526427_blkc_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks A, B, and C; setting blocks; and setting triangles in diagonal rows.

100526428_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew setting triangles to adjacent edges of setting blocks. Press seams open.

3. Join pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows; press seams open. Add corner triangles to complete quilt top. Press seams toward triangles.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Lila Taylor Scott machine-quilted meandering curves through the blocks. She quilted a spiral at block intersections and followed the lines of the fabric's print to quilt the setting and corner triangles.

3. Bind with red print No. 1 binding strips.