Roaring Waves

A range of blues and grays, gradating from light to dark, produce the look of waves on a stormy night. Pairing blue with gray instead of white puts a twist on the classic two-color combination. Fabrics are from the Nocturne collection by Janet Clare for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Quake from designer Karen Snyder

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

12--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in gray and blue (vertical rows)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

65×62" batting

Finished quilt: 56-1⁄2×54"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted print, cut:

4--5×18" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Vertical Rows

1. Gather one 5×18" strip from each assorted print. Place strips in desired order.

2. Sew together strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). The strip set should be 18×54-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Press seams in one direction.

100589266_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four identical strip sets total.

4. With right side inside, join first and last strips of a strip set to make a tube. Press seam open (Diagram 2). Repeat to make four tubes total.

100589267_d2_600.jpg

5. Lay a tube on cutting mat, smoothing tube as flat as possible. If necessary, trim to square up one long edge. Cut tube into seven 2-1⁄2"-wide loops (Diagram 3). Turn each loop right side out.

100589268_d3_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 with remaining tubes to make 28 loops total.

7. On a design wall or other large flat surface, pin loops side by side, with the same fabric at the top (Diagram 4).

100589269_d4_600.jpg

8. Working from left to right, fold and stagger loops as shown in Diagram 5. Fold the first rectangle in Row 1 in half. The first rectangle in Row 2 remains as it was placed, with a full rectangle at the top. Fold the first rectangle in Row 3 in half. Pin the full rectangle of the second fabric at the top in Row 4. Beginning with Row 5, repeat the process to prepare 28 rows total so they form a zigzag pattern on the design wall (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100589270_d5_600.jpg

100589272_qad_600_0.jpg

9. Starting with Row 1, cut loops apart as follows to make vertical rows. Do not unstitch. Unfold and return rows to design wall as you cut or trim each one to keep fabrics in the correct sequence. For all odd-numbered rows, use scissors to cut loop in half at center of top rectangle (Diagram 6, Row 1). For even-numbered rows 2, 6, 10, 14, 18, 22, and 26, turn loop wrong side out and trim seam next to stitching (Diagram 6, Row 2). For even-numbered rows 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, and 28, turn loop wrong side out and trim seam next to stitching (Diagram 6, Row 4).

100589271_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 56-1⁄2×54" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.