Sew Rail Fence blocks in four colors for a dynamic quilt throw.

Designer: Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

7⁄8 yard each solid teal and solid chartreuse (blocks)

1-1⁄2 yards solid black (blocks)

2-3⁄4 yards solid red (blocks, border, binding)

4-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

75 ×81" batting

Finished quilt: 66-1/2×72-1/2"

Finished blocks: 6-1/2" square

Instructions for three additional quilt sizes are in a downloadable PDF. Click on "Download this Project" above.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each solid teal and solid chartreuse, cut:

10--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From solid black, cut:

20--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From solid red, cut:

7--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

20--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

8--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together solid teal, solid black, and solid red 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make Strip Set A. Repeat to make 10 A strip sets total. Cut A strip sets into fifty-five 6-1⁄2"-square A blocks (Diagram 2).

100200822_d1_web.jpg

100200824_d3_web.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3 and using solid chartreuse strips instead of solid teal strips, repeat Step 1 to make 10 B strip sets. Cut B strip sets into fifty-five 6-1⁄2"-square B blocks (Diagram 4).

100200823_d2_web.jpg

100200825_d4_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks in 11 rows, turning every other block 90°.

100200826_qad_web.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece solid red 3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

4--3-1⁄2 ×66-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add remaining border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Quiltmaker Amy Walsh machine-quilted a stipple design across the featured quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

100200827_quilting_web.jpg

3. Bind with solid red binding strips.