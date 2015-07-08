Prairie House Stars

Alternate Sawtooth Star and Double Four-Patch blocks in rich reds and browns for a cozy throw. Fabrics are from the Treenware & Berries collection by Pam Buda for Marcus Fabrics .

Machine quilter: Ronda Dranter

Materials

15 assorted red print 10" squares

8 each assorted cream print and assorted brown print 10" squares

1⁄3 yard cream print (inner border)

1 yard brown print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding print

3 yards backing fabric

52×59" batting

Finished quilt: 43-1⁄2×49-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted red print, cut:

1--3-1⁄2" square

4--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2" squares

From each assorted cream print, cut:

16--2" squares (You will have 8 squares left over.)

From assorted cream print scraps, cut:

60--2" squares

From assorted brown prints, cut:

30--3-1⁄2" squares

60--2" squares

From cream print cut:

2--2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2×33-1⁄2" inner border strips

From brown print, cut:

5--5-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Sawtooth Star Blocks

1. For one Sawtooth Star block, gather one 3-1⁄2" square, four 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and four 2" squares from one assorted red print and eight 2" squares from one assorted cream print.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 2" square.

3. Align a marked cream print square with one end of a red print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle. In same manner, add a second marked cream print square to opposite end of rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese units total.

100588332_d1_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four Flying Geese units, the red print 3-1⁄2" square, and the four red print 2" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row to make a Sawtooth Star block. The Sawtooth Star should be 6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100588335_d2_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 15 Sawtooth Star blocks total.

Assemble Double Four-Patch Blocks

1. Sew together two assorted brown print 2" squares and two assorted cream print 2" squares in pairs (Diagram 3). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The Four-Patch unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100588336_d3_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 30 Four-Patch units total.

3. Sew together two Four-Patch units and two assorted brown print 3-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 4). Join pairs to make a Double Four-Patch blocks. The Double Four-Patch block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100588337_d4_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make 15 Double Four-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Sawtooth Star blocks and Double Four-Patch blocks in six horizontal rows.

100588338_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward Double Four-Patch blocks.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew cream print 2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add cream print 2×33-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece brown print 5-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--5-1⁄2×43-1⁄2" border strips

2--5-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Sew short brown print strips to long edges of quilt center. Add long brown print strips to remaining edges. Press toward outer border. The quilt top should be 43-1⁄2×49-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.