Polka Dot Fest

Fifty-six red-and-white blocks create intersecting light and dark "dots" in this throw. A polka dot border ties them together.

Designer: Becky Goldsmith of Piece O' Cake Designs

Materials

6--1⁄2-yard pieces assorted light red prints, polka dots, and stripes (blocks)

5--3⁄8-yard pieces assorted dark red prints and polka dots (blocks)

1 yard red polka dot (blocks, border)

1⁄2 yard solid red (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55×61" batting

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2 ×54-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer the dots and center points marked on the patterns to the templates, then to the fabric pieces. The dots are the matching points and are used to join the pieces.

From assorted light red prints, polka dots, and stripes, cut:

28--6-1⁄2" squares

112--1-3⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" strips

From assorted dark red prints and polka dots, cut:

22--6-1⁄2" squares

90--1-3⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" strips

From red polka dot, cut:

5--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

6--6-1⁄2" squares

22--1-3⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" strips

From solid red, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Trace and Cut Out Block Pieces

1. Placing A template over an assorted light red print, polka dot, or stripe 6-1⁄2" square, mark curved edges and transfer dots. Cut on marked lines to make a light block A piece.

2. Repeat Step 1 with remaining light red print, polka dot, and stripe 6-1⁄2" squares to make 28 light block A pieces total.

3. Repeat Step 1 using assorted dark red print and polka dot, and red polka dot 6-1⁄2" squares to make 28 dark block A pieces total.

4. Place B template over an assorted light red print, polka dot, or stripe 1-3⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" strip. Mark curved and straight edges and transfer dots. Cut on marked lines to make a light block B piece.

5. Repeat Step 4 to make 112 light block B pieces.

6. Repeat Step 4 using assorted dark red print and polka dot, and red polka dot 1-3⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" strips to make 112 dark block B pieces.

Assemble Light and Dark Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a dark block B piece atop one light block A piece, matching center marks on curved edges. (Pinning and sewing with the B piece on top will make it easier for you to maintain precise control of fabric pieces.) Place a slender pin at center dots. Then place a pin at each end of the sewing line. Continue pinning edges in between, picking up only a few threads at a time and easing the fabric, until pieces fit together smoothly (Diagram 2).

100572027_d1_600.jpg

100572028_d2_600.jpg

2. Sew together, removing each pin just before your needle comes to it; begin and end at 1⁄4" seam allowance dots. Press seam toward A piece (Diagram 3).

100572029_d3_600.jpg

3. Pin and sew a dark block B piece to opposite edge of the light block A piece. Press as before.

4. Pin and sew dark block B pieces to remaining edges to make one light block (Light Block Assembly Diagram). Press all seams toward A piece. Light block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100572030_blk_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make 28 light blocks total.

6. Referring to Dark Block Assembly Diagram and using dark block A pieces and light block B pieces, repeat steps 1 through 4 to make 28 dark blocks total.

xxxxxxxx_darkblk_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in eight rows, alternating light and dark blocks. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward dark blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100572031_qad_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece red polka dot 3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

4--3-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew two border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add two border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using matching thread, designer Becky Goldsmith machine-quilted a flower design in the center of each block and echo-quilted the curves. A meandering floral motif in red thread carefully swoops around the white dots in the border.

3. Bind with solid red binding strips.