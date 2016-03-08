Pinwheel Romance

Fall in love with easy-to-piece coral pinwheels. Careful fabric placement and selective quilting allow these subtle spinners to emerge at block intersections.

Designer: Gerri Robinson of Planted Seed Designs

Materials

1-1⁄4 yards total assorted coral prints and dots (blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards total assorted yellow prints and dots (blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards total assorted green prints and dots (blocks)

2-1⁄4 yards coral floral (border)

3⁄4 yard green tone-on-tone (binding)

7-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

85×97" batting

Finished quilt: 76-1⁄2 ×88-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From assorted coral prints and dots, cut:

200--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted yellow prints and dots, cut:

60--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

60--4-1⁄2" squares

60--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted green prints and dots, cut:

60--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

60--4-1⁄2" squares

60--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From coral floral, cut:

2--8-1⁄2 ×76-1⁄2" border strips

2--8-1⁄2 ×72-1⁄2" border strips

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

9--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted coral print and dot 2-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Align a marked coral print or dot square with one end of an assorted yellow print or dot 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make a yellow small unit. The small unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 60 yellow small units total.

100549590_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 using marked coral print or dot squares and assorted green print or dot 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make 60 green small units total.

4. Align a marked coral print or dot square with one end of an assorted yellow print or dot 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make a yellow large unit. The large unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 yellow large units total.

100549591_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 using marked coral print or dot squares and assorted green print or dot 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles to make 40 green large units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Join a yellow small unit to an assorted green print or dot 4-1⁄2" square (Block A Assembly Diagram). Press seam toward square.

100549592_600.jpg

2. Join an assorted green print or dot 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge of Step 1 unit to make Block A. Press seam toward green print rectangle. Block A should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 20 total of Block A.

4. Join a small green unit to an assorted yellow print or dot 4-1⁄2" square (Block B Assembly Diagram). Press seam toward square.

100549593_600.jpg

5. Join an assorted yellow print or dot 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge of Step 4 unit to make Block B. Press seam toward yellow print rectangle. Block B should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make 20 total of Block B.

7. Join a yellow small unit to an assorted green print or dot 4-1⁄2" square (Block C Assembly Diagram). Press seam toward square.

100549594_600.jpg

8. Join a green large unit to top edge of Step 7 unit to make Block C. Press seam toward green square. Block C should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

9. Repeat steps 7 and 8 to make 40 total of Block C.

10. Join a green small unit to an assorted yellow print or dot 4-1⁄2" square (Block D Assembly Diagram). Press seam toward square.

100549595_600.jpg

11. Join a yellow large unit to top edge of Step 10 unit to make Block D. Press seam toward yellow square. Block D should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

12. Repeat steps 10 and 11 to make 40 total of Block D.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A, B, C, and D blocks in 12 horizontal rows, paying attention to position of units in each block.

100549596_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 60-1⁄2 ×72-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

Add coral floral 8-1⁄2 ×72-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew coral floral 8-1⁄2×76-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Gerri Robinson machine-quilted an allover curlicue pattern across the quilt center and added a stylized fan motif in the border.

3. Bind with green tone-on-tone binding strips.