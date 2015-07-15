Pinwheel Playtime

Make a charming quilt for the little person who is always on the move. Combine one or two Pinwheel units into blocks and add solid red sashing strips for this throw. Fabrics are from the Speedway collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Inspired by Pinwheel Pillows from designer Jody Sanders

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

3-1⁄3 yards total assorted prints in black, blue, gray, white, lime green, orange, and yellow (blocks)

1 yard solid red (sashing, border)

1⁄2 yard binding print

3 yards backing fabric

61×74" batting

Finished quilt: 52-3⁄4×65-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 11-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. This quilt is made with two different blocks, and each block consists of just two fabrics.

From solid red, cut:

11--1-3⁄4×42" strips for sashing and border

15--1-3⁄4×12" sashing strips

From binding print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" strips

For Block A

From assorted prints, cut 13 matching sets of:

2--6-1⁄4" squares

4--3-3⁄4" squares

From assorted prints, cut 13 matching sets of:

4--3-3⁄4" squares

For Block B

From assorted prints, cut 7 matching sets of:

1--6-1⁄4×12" rectangle

1--6-1⁄4" square

2--3-3⁄4" squares

From assorted prints, cut 7 matching sets of:

2--3-3⁄4" squares

Assemble A Blocks

These instructions result in one A block. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 13 A blocks total.

1. Gather a set of 6-1⁄4" and 3-3⁄4" squares in one print and a set of 3-3⁄4" squares in a second print.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of the first print 3-3⁄4" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

3. Layer a marked print square atop an unmarked second print 3-3⁄4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 3-3⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight triangle-squares total.

100588315_d1_600_0.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four triangle-squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make two Pinwheel units total.

100588316_d2_600_0.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two Pinwheel units and the two print 6-1⁄4" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a Block A. The block should be 12" square including seam allowances.

100588317_d3_600.jpg

Assemble B Blocks

These instructions result in one B block. Repeat steps 1–5 to make seven B blocks total.

1. Gather a set of pieces (one 6-1⁄4×12" rectangle, one 6-1⁄4" square, and two 3-3⁄4" squares) in one print and a set of 3-3⁄4" squares in a second print.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of the first print 3-3⁄4" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

3. Layer a marked print square atop an unmarked second print 3-3⁄4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 3-3⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together the four triangle-squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

5. Sew together the Pinwheel unit and print 6-1⁄4" square. Press seam toward square. Add the print 6-1⁄4×12" rectangle to right-hand edge of joined pieces to make a B block (Diagram 4); press seam toward rectangle. The block should be 12" square including seam allowances.

100588318_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Cut and piece solid red 1-3⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--1-3⁄4×65-1⁄2" border strips

2--1-3⁄4×50-1⁄4" border strips

4--1-3⁄4×50-1⁄4" sashing strips

15--1-3⁄4×12" sashing strips

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and solid red 1-3⁄4×12" sashing strips in five horizontal rows. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100588319_qad_600_0.jpg

3. Join block rows and solid red 1-3⁄4×50-1⁄4" sashing strips to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction.

Add Borders

Join solid red 1-3⁄4×50-1⁄4" border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add solid red 1-3⁄4×65-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.