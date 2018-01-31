Pinwheel Pals

Customize a quilt by pairing Pinwheel blocks with novelty prints fit to the occasion.

Designer: Julie Herman of Jaybird Quilts

Machine quilter: Teresa Silva of Quilting Is My Bliss

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1⁄4 yards aqua print (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yards black polka dot (blocks)

2-1⁄8 yards novelty print (setting squares)

3⁄4 yard gray print (binding)

3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

64×80" batting

Finished quilt: 56-1⁄2 ×72-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8" square

Instructions for three additional quilt sizes are in a downloadable PDF. Click on "Download this Project" above.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From aqua print, cut:

64--4-7⁄8" squares

From black polka dot, cut:

64--4-7⁄8" squares

From novelty print, cut:

31--8-1⁄2" squares

From gray print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Pinwheel Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each aqua print 4-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked aqua print square atop black polka dot 4-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100200467_d1_web.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit to make two matching triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 128 triangle-squares total.

5. Sew together four triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 32 Pinwheel blocks total.

100200468_d2_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate Pinwheel blocks and novelty print 8-1⁄2" squares in nine horizontal rows, starting each odd-numbered row with a Pinwheel block. Sew blocks together in rows. Press seams toward novelty print squares.

100200469_qad_web.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams open.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Teresa Silva machine-quilted curlicues across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

100200470_quilting_web.jpg

3. Bind with gray print binding strips.