Peaches and Cream

Pieced sashing in fruit-hued florals gives this peachy throw its delectable twist.

Designer: Cyndi Walker of Stitch Studios

Materials

1⁄4 yard gold print (blocks, sashing)

3⁄8 yard pink floral (blocks, sashing)

1-1⁄4 yards cream dot-and-floral (blocks, sashing, border)

1⁄2 yard pink dot-and-floral (blocks, sashing)

1-1⁄4 yards off-white print (blocks, sashing)

5⁄8 yard pink print (sashing, binding)

1⁄4 yard green floral (appliqués, sashing)

1⁄4 yard green dot-and-floral (appliqués, blocks, sashing)

3-3⁄8 yards backing fabric

60" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 54-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 18" square, 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvage). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns A and B. Use a pencil to trace each pattern four times, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool.

3. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From gold print, cut:

20--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink floral, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 medium triangles total

20--21⁄2" squares

From cream dot-and-floral, cut:

4--6-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" border strips

40--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink dot-and-floral, cut:

16--4-1⁄2" squares

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From off-white print, cut:

8--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 large triangles total

4--4-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangles

8--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

24--2-1⁄2" squares

8--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

From pink print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

12--2-1⁄2" squares

From green floral, cut:

9--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

4 of Pattern A

From green dot-and-floral, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

24--2-1⁄2" squares

8--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

4 of Pattern B

Assemble and Appliqué Peach Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two gold print 2-1⁄2" squares and two pink floral 2-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100235299_600.jpg

100235300_600.jpg

2. Sew pink floral medium triangles to adjacent edges of cream dot-and-floral 2-1⁄2" square (Diagram 3). Press seam allowances toward triangles to make a triangle unit.

100235301_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4, join off-white print large triangle to triangle unit; press seam allowance toward large triangle to make a triangle-square unit. The triangle-square unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100235302_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four triangle-square units total.

5. Lay out four pink dot-and-floral 4-1⁄2" squares, a Four-Patch unit, and four triangle-square units (Diagram 5) in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete block center. The block center should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100235303_600.jpg

6. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, sew off-white print 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of block center. Press seams toward rectangles. Join an off-white print 4-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge and an off-white print 2-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" rectangle to the bottom edge to make a block. Press seams toward rectangles. The block should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100235304_600.jpg

7. Position leaf appliqués A and B on block. Fuse in place. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch around leaves to complete appliquéd peach block.

8. Repeat steps 1 through 7 to make four appliquéd peach blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Lay out nine gold, off-white, or pink print; pink floral; or cream, green, or pink dot-and-floral 2-1⁄2" squares and sew together to make a sashing unit (Diagram 6). Press seam allowances in one direction. The sashing unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×18-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 sashing units total.

100235305_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out four appliquéd peach blocks, 12 sashing units, and nine green floral 2-1⁄2" sashing squares in five rows.

100235306_600.jpg

3. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing units.

4. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 42-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1. Sew together an off-white print small triangle and a green dot-and-floral small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 7). Press seam toward green triangle. The triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make sixteen triangle-squares total.

100235307_600.jpg

2. Lay out one green dot-and-floral 3-1⁄2" square, four off-white print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and four triangle-squares (Diagram 8) in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. Press seam allowances in one direction. The Churn Dash block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Churn Dash blocks total.

100235308_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Sew cream dot-and-floral 6-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border.

2. Add a Churn Dash block to each end of remaining cream dot-and-floral 6-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" border strips to make two pieced border units. Press seams toward border strips. Sew pieced border units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Cyndi stitched an allover swirl pattern across the quilt top.

3. Bind with pink print binding strips.