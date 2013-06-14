Paisley Pop

Pack a punch with a plethora of paisleys and woven blocks made from carefully placed solid strips. Fabrics are from the Paisley Spree collection by Michael Miller Fabrics .

Materials

3⁄8 yard white-on-white pin dot (blocks)

1-3⁄4 yards solid dark brown (blocks, inner border)

3⁄8 yard solid teal (blocks)

3⁄8 yard solid orange (blocks)

3⁄8 yard solid pink (blocks)

3⁄8 yard solid lime (blocks)

3 yards brown paisley (blocks, outer border, binding)

3-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

65x81" batting

Finished quilt: 56-1⁄2x72-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border and binding strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From white-on-white pin dot, cut:

36--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid dark brown, cut:

2--2-1⁄2x60-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2x40-1⁄2" inner border strips

36-- 2-7⁄8" squares

68--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid teal, cut:

18-- 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles

18--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid orange, cut:

18--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles

18--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid pink, cut:

18--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles

18--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid lime, cut:

18--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles

18--2-1⁄2" squares

From brown paisley, cut:

2--6-1⁄2x60-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--6-1⁄2x56-1⁄2" outer border strips

5--2-1⁄2x60-1⁄2" binding strips

17--8-1⁄2" squares

Assemble Units for Woven Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white-on-white pin dot 2-7⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked white-on-white pin dot square atop a solid dark brown 2-7⁄8" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

paisley-poplg_3A.jpg

3. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward solid dark brown, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 72 triangle-squares total.

4. Join a solid teal 2-1⁄2" square to a triangle-square (Diagram 2; note orientation of white-on-white pin dot triangle). Press seam toward solid teal. Add a solid orange 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle to make Unit A (Diagram 3). Press seam toward solid orange. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 18 total of Unit A.

paisley-poplg_3B.jpg

paisley-poplg_3C.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 using a solid pink 2-1⁄2" square and solid teal 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle to make a Unit B (Diagram 4). Repeat to make 18 total of Unit B.

paisley-poplg_3D.jpg

6. Repeat Step 4 using a solid orange 2-1⁄2" square and solid lime 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle to make a Unit C (Diagram 5). Repeat to make 18 total of Unit C.

paisley-poplg_3E.jpg

7. Repeat Step 4 using a solid lime 2-1⁄2" square and solid pink 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle to make a Unit D (Diagram 6). Repeat to make 18 total of Unit D.

paisley-poplg_3F.jpg

Assemble Woven Blocks

1. Referring to Woven Block Assembly Diagram, lay out one each of units A–D in two rows. Sew together units in each row. Press seams toward units A and D.

paisley-poplg_4.jpg

2. Join rows to make a woven block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 18 woven blocks total.

Assemble Snowball Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid dark brown 2-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked solid dark brown square with one corner of a brown paisley 8-1⁄2" square (Diagram 7; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward brown paisley. In the same manner, add marked solid dark brown squares to remaining corners to make a Snowball block. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 17 Snowball blocks total.

paisley-poplg_5.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate woven and Snowball blocks in seven horizontal rows.

paisley-poplg_6_1.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2x56-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Add solid dark brown 2-1⁄2x40-1⁄2" inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Sew solid dark brown 2-1⁄2x60-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Add brown paisley 6-1⁄2x60-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew brown paisley 6-1⁄2x56-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.