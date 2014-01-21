Painter's Palette

Build your color confidence by mixing dark, medium, and light batiks in a variety of hues. Include a few lighter and brighter fabrics to add sparkle and keeps the eye moving around the quilt. Fabrics are from the Dreamcatcher Batiks collection by Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Try, Tri Again from designer Erin Hamilton of The Piper's Girls

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

22--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted batiks

5⁄8 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

63×81" batting

Finished quilt: 54-1⁄2×72-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer dots marked on patterns to templates, then to fabric pieces. The dots are matching points and are necessary when joining pieces.

From assorted batiks, cut:

8 each of patterns A and A reversed

88 of Pattern B

From binding fabric, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

Before stitching triangles together, arrange them on a design wall or the floor to make sure you like the layout.

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out triangles in eight horizontal rows.

100535492_qad_90_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together an A triangle and a B triangle, matching dots and being careful not to stretch edges. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward A triangle (Diagram 2).

100535487_d1_600.jpg

100535488_d2_600.jpg

3. Join a B triangle to Step 2 unit, matching dots (Diagram 3). Open triangle and press in same direction as before. Note: Seams will overlap and point of center triangle will be 1⁄4" below edge (Diagram 4).

100535489_d3_600.jpg

100535490_d4_600.jpg

4. Continue in same manner, joining 11 B triangles total to the A triangle. Press after each one as before.

5. Referring to Diagram 5, add an A reversed triangle to make row 1. Press as before. Row 1 should be 54-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100535491_d5_600.jpg

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, repeat steps 2–5 to make eight rows total. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

7. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.