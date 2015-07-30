One-Piece Wonder

Who'd ever guess this playful throw is easily sewn row by row?

Designer: Mary Pepper

Materials

2-5⁄8 yards total assorted green prints, paisleys, and polka dots (rows)

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted brown prints and florals (rows)

1⁄2 yard light green paisley (inner border)

1-1⁄8 yard brown-and-green floral (outer border)

1 yard brown paisley (rows, binding)

3-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

66×81" batting

Finished quilt: 59-1⁄2×74-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

From assorted green prints, paisleys, and polka dots, cut:

156 of Trapezoid Pattern

From assorted brown prints and florals, cut:

85 of Trapezoid Pattern

From light green paisley, cut:

8--2×42" strips for inner border

From brown-and-green floral, cut:

8--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From brown paisley, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

23 of Trapezoid Pattern

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to photo, lay out assorted trapezoid pieces in 24 rows. When desired, match fabrics in neighboring rows to make hexagons.

2. To join a horizontal row of trapezoids, start at one end. Referring to Diagram 1, layer two trapezoids with short edges aligned and ends offset by 1⁄4". Sew together pieces; press seam in one direction.

100548562_600.jpg

3. Add next trapezoid in row to pieced pair of trapezoids in the same manner (Diagram 2). Continue adding trapezoids until all pieces in row are sewn together.

100548497_600.jpg

4. In the same manner, join pieces in remaining rows, pressing seams in one direction and alternating direction with each row.

5. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. Trim quilt center to 48-1⁄2×63-1⁄2" including seam allowances (Diagram 3).

100548498_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece light green paisley 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×81" inner border strips

2--2×66" inner border strips

2. Cut and piece brown-and-green floral 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×81" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×66" outer border strips

3. Aligning long edges, join a short inner border strip and a short outer border strip to make a short border unit. Press seam toward outer border strip. Repeat to make a second short border unit.

4. Repeat Step 3 with long inner border strips and long outer border strips to make two long border units total.

5. Aligning midpoints, sew short border units to short edges of quilt center, beginning and ending seams 1⁄4" from quilt center corners. Repeat to add long border units to remaining edges, mitering the corners, to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border units.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter April West stitched an allover swirling floral pattern across the quilt top.

3. Bind with brown paisley binding strips.