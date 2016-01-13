One-Block Wrap-Up

To re-create this throw, use a variety of prints in similar colors to make one block that is repeated and then rotated to create an interesting design. Fabrics are from the Garden House collection by Jan Patek for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Singular Sensation from designer Jessie Zeigler

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1-7⁄8 yards total assorted red prints (blocks)

1-3⁄4 yards total assorted blue prints (blocks)

1-3⁄4 yards total assorted yellow prints (blocks)

1-5⁄8 yard total assorted black prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57×69" batting

Acrylic ruler with 45° angle marking

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2×60-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted red prints, cut:

2--11-1⁄2" squares

10--10" squares

10--5-3⁄8" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

4--11-1⁄2" squares

5--10" squares

10--5-3⁄8" squares

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

4--11-1⁄2" squares

5--10" squares

10--5-3⁄8" squares

From assorted black prints, cut:

2--11-1⁄2" squares

10--10" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble A, B, and C Units

1. Use a pencil to mark an X on the wrong side of each red print 10" square (Diagram 1). (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

100589288_d1_600.jpg

2. Layer a marked red print square atop a blue print 10" square. Sew together, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn lines (Diagram 2).

100589289_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, cut joined squares apart through horizontal and vertical centers to make four 5" squares. Then cut squares apart on drawn lines to make eight triangles. Press one triangle open to make a Unit A (Diagram 4). Press open remaining triangles to make eight A units total. Using the 45° diagonal line on an acrylic ruler, trim each unit to 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589290_d3_600.jpg

100589291_d4_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 40 A units total.

5. Referring to Step 1, draw an X on the wrong side of each yellow print 10" square.

6. Repeat steps 2 and 3 using the marked yellow print squares and the black print 10" squares to make 40 B units (Diagram 5).

100589292_d5_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 2 and 3 using remaining marked red print squares and remaining black print 10" squares to make 40 C units (Diagram 5).

Assemble D, E, and F Units

1. Mark an X on the wrong side of two blue print 11-1⁄2" squares and each yellow print 11-1⁄2" square as before.

2. Layer a marked yellow print square atop a black print 11-1⁄2" square. Referring to Assemble A, B, and C Units, steps 2 and 3, sew together on each side of drawn lines and cut into eight triangles. Press each triangle open, pressing toward yellow print, to make eight yellow-and-black triangle-squares.

3. Repeat Step 2 to make an additional eight yellow-and-black triangle-squares for 16 total (you will use 10). Do not trim.

4. Using marked blue print squares and red print 11-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 blue-and-red triangle-squares (you will use 10). Using remaining marked yellow print squares and remaining blue print 11-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 yellow-and-blue triangle-squares (you will use 10).

5. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on all red print, blue print, and yellow print 5-3⁄8" squares.

6. Layer a marked yellow print 5-3⁄8" square atop a yellow-and-black triangle-square with marked line perpendicular to seam line of triangle-square (Diagram 6). Sew together 1⁄4" from each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangles. Press open triangles to make two D units (Diagram 7). The long diagonal seams will run in opposite directions. Aligning the 2-1⁄4" marks on an acrylic ruler in center of unit, trim each unit to 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances (Trimming Diagram). Repeat to make 20 D units total.

100589293_d6_600.jpg

100589294_d7_600.jpg

100589189_td_600.jpg

7. Using marked red print 5-3⁄8" squares and blue-and-red triangle-squares, repeat Step 6 to make 20 E units (Diagram 8).

100589295_d8_600.jpg

8. Using marked blue print 5-3⁄8" squares and yellow-and-blue triangle-squares, repeat Step 6 to make 20 F units (Diagram 8).

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 9, lay out two A, B, and C units each and one D, E, and F unit each in three rows.

100589296_d9_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 20 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in five rows, rotating every other block 180° as shown.

100589297_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.