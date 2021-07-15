Assorted prints stairstep across an untraditional navy background to create movement in a lap quilt. Fabrics are from the Homebody collection by Maureen Cracknell for Art Gallery Fabrics .

On the Up and Up

On the Up and Up

On the Up and Up

Inspired by: Golden Glow from collector Jody Sanders

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 45-1/2×54-1/2"

Finished block: 9" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1/3 yards solid navy (blocks)

1-2/3 yards total assorted prints (blocks)

1/2 yard coral print (binding)

3 yards backing fabric

54×63" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid navy, cut:

15—3-1/2×9-1/2" rectangles

30—3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

30—3-1/2" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

135—3-1/2" squares

From coral print, cut:

6—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, for placement of solid navy squares, lay out two solid navy 3-1/2" squares and seven assorted print 3-1/2" squares in three vertical rows. Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 A blocks total.

On the Up and Up

2. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement of assorted print squares, lay out two assorted print 3-1/2" squares, two solid navy 3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles, and one solid navy 3-1/2×9-1/2" rectangle in three vertical rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block B. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 B blocks total.

On the Up and Up

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate blocks A and B in six rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams toward Block B.

On the Up and Up

2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kristina Whitney and Handi Quilter Studio Manager Kelly Ashton chose to use a circular ruler to machine-quilt a continuous curve design in the print chains (Quilting Diagram). They filled the solid navy background with freehand funky feathers.

3. Bind with coral print binding strips.