Neutral Appeal
A small throw can add a dash of color to a room that has a neutral color palette. Fabrics are from the Little House on the Prairie–Walnut Grove collection by Andover Fabrics.
Designer: Kari Nichols
Materials
- 7--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in cream, gray, and black (blocks, binding)
- 1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 37×41" batting
Finished quilt: 28-1⁄2×32-1⁄2"
Finished block: 4" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Referring to Cutting Diagram, cut pieces in the following order.
From each assorted print, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2×20" strip, cutting each into 4-4-1⁄2" squares (Diagram 1) for 28 squares total
- 1--3×20" strip
- 2--2-1⁄2×20" strips (Set aside one strip for binding.)
- 1--2×20" strip
- 1--1-1⁄2×20" strip
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together enough assorted print 20"-long strips to make a strip set that is at least 42" deep. Press seams in one direction.
2. Trim off top left-hand corner of the strip set at a 45° angle (Diagram 3). Cutting parallel to just-trimmed edge, cut strip set into 4-1⁄2"-wide segments.
3. Referring to Diagram 4, cut 4-1⁄2"-wide segments into 4-1⁄2" squares for a total of 28 blocks.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted print 4-1⁄2" squares and blocks in eight rows, alternating squares and blocks. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.
2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.