Neutral Appeal

A small throw can add a dash of color to a room that has a neutral color palette. Fabrics are from the Little House on the Prairie–Walnut Grove collection by Andover Fabrics .

Designer: Kari Nichols

Materials

7--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in cream, gray, and black (blocks, binding)

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

37×41" batting

Finished quilt: 28-1⁄2×32-1⁄2"

Finished block: 4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Referring to Cutting Diagram, cut pieces in the following order.

100589251_cutting-diagram_600.jpg

From each assorted print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2×20" strip, cutting each into 4-4-1⁄2" squares (Diagram 1) for 28 squares total

1--3×20" strip

2--2-1⁄2×20" strips (Set aside one strip for binding.)

1--2×20" strip

1--1-1⁄2×20" strip

100589252_d1_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together enough assorted print 20"-long strips to make a strip set that is at least 42" deep. Press seams in one direction.

100589253_d2_600.jpg

2. Trim off top left-hand corner of the strip set at a 45° angle (Diagram 3). Cutting parallel to just-trimmed edge, cut strip set into 4-1⁄2"-wide segments.

100589254_d3_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4, cut 4-1⁄2"-wide segments into 4-1⁄2" squares for a total of 28 blocks.

100589255_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted print 4-1⁄2" squares and blocks in eight rows, alternating squares and blocks. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100589256_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.