Modern-Day Cowboy Throw

Southwest colors, earthy motifs, and a graphic background bring the flavor of the Old West to a throw with a modern design. It will keep any cowboy warm on a cold desert night. Fabrics are from the Wild Horses and Krystal collections by Michael Miller Fabrics .

Inspired by Pretty. Graphic. from designer Victoria Findlay Wolfe of Bumble Beans, Inc.

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards blue diamond print (rows)

6--18×21" pieces (fat quarter) assorted mottled prints in gold, dark blue, light blue, beige, gray, and orange (rows)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of red diamond print, horse print, and orange stripe (rows)

1⁄3 yard each of blue stripe and blanket prints (rows)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) beige diamond print (rows)

5⁄8 yard binding print

3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

59×75" batting

Finished quilt: 50-1⁄2×66-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue diamond print, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" strips

1--10-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" strip

2--10-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" strips

2--10-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" rectangles

1--10-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle

2--10-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From each mottled gold, mottled dark blue, and mottled light blue, cut:

5--3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

From each mottled beige, mottled gray, and mottled orange, cut:

4--3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

From red diamond print, cut:

1--9-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle 1--3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

From horse print, cut:

3--6-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

From orange stripe, cut:

1--6-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

1--3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

From blue stripe, cut:

1-9-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

1-6-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

1-3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

From blanket print, cut:

1--9-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

3--3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

From beige diamond print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all strips and rectangles in five vertical rows.

100535365_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. (Or press seams toward the darker print pieces. In most cases, this will result in seams abutting when rows are joined. If seams do not abut, simply re-press.) Each row should be 10-1⁄2×66-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.