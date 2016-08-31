Maple Leaf Farm

Cultivate a trio of techniques-hand and machine appliqué and hand embroidery-on a throw that has a harvest theme.

Materials

1-1⁄8 yards dark red print (circle appliqués, quilt center, Maple Leaf blocks)

1 yard light gold print (appliqué foundation, basket blocks, Maple Leaf blocks)

1⁄4 yard each gold, orange, dark orange, rust, and light brown prints (basket blocks, Maple Leaf blocks)

2--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted brown prints (Maple Leaf blocks)

1-5⁄8 yards mottled tan (appliqué foundations, wreath appliqué, quilt center, Maple Leaf blocks)

1⁄2 yard light tan print (circle appliqués, quilt center, Maple Leaf blocks)

5--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted light prints (Maple Leaf blocks)

5⁄8 yard brown tone-on-tone (leaf appliqués, quilt center)

1-1⁄2 yards burgundy print (circle appliqués, inner and outer borders, binding)

1⁄4 yard dark brown print (basket blocks, stem appliqués)

4-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

76" square batting

Freezer paper

Spray starch

Erasable or water-soluble fabric pen

Clear monofilament thread

Embroidery floss: green

Finished quilt: 67-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: embroidered center, 16-1⁄2" square; embroidered corner and basket, 8-1⁄4" square; Maple Leaf, 5-1⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

Appliqué foundation squares are cut larger than necessary; you will trim them to the correct sizes after completing the appliqué and embroidery.

Designer Bobbie Ashley used a freezer-paper method to prepare appliqué pieces. To use this method, complete the following steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns A–G. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines to make templates.

2. Using a hot dry iron, press each freezer-paper template, shiny side down, onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out each fabric shape, adding a scant 1⁄4" seam allowance to all edges, to make appliqué pieces. Clip into inner seam allowance of the A wreath appliqué just up to edge of template.

3. Spray a small amount of starch in a dish. Place template-topped A wreath appliqué facedown on a pressing surface covered with a tea towel or muslin. Dip a cotton swab in starch and moisten outer seam allowance of wreath appliqué (Diagram 1). Using tip of a hot dry iron, turn seam allowance over edge of freezer-paper template and press until fabric is dry. Press entire outer and inner seam allowances in the same manner, adding starch as necessary and ensuring fabric is pressed taut against template. Carefully peel off template.

100680956_d1_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 with outer edges of B and F leaf appliqués (Diagram 2).

100680957_d2_600.jpg

5. To turn under seam allowances of C, D, E, and G circle appliqués, sew long basting stitches around each fabric circle, 1⁄16" from raw edge (Diagram 3). End stitching near starting point. Gently pull thread ends to gather basting stitches and fabric snugly around freezer-paper templates. Spray with starch, press, and let dry. Clip gathering threads and gently remove templates.

100680958_d3_600.jpg

From dark red print, cut:

8--9-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 large triangles total

22 of Pattern C

4 of Pattern E

24 of Pattern G

From light gold print, cut:

1--18" square

2--6-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 medium triangles total

8--1-7⁄8 ×6" rectangles

2--3-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

16--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 extra-small triangles total

4--1-7⁄8" squares

From each gold, orange, dark orange, and rust print, cut:

4--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 extra-small triangles total

From light brown print, cut:

2--3-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

4--1-7⁄8" squares

From assorted brown prints and scraps of all previously cut fabrics, cut 44 matching sets of:

2--2-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 extra-small triangles total

3--2-1⁄4" squares

From mottled tan, cut:

1--17-3⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 extra-large triangles total

4--10" squares

4--9-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 large triangles total

1 of Pattern A

From light tan print, cut:

4--9-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 large triangles total

4 of Pattern D

From assorted light prints and scraps of mottled tan and light tan print, cut 44 matching sets of:

2--2-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 extra-small triangles total

2--2-1⁄4" squares

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

1--17-3⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 extra-large triangles total

17 of Pattern B

16 of Pattern F

From burgundy print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

6--2×42" strips for inner border

16 of Pattern C

24 of Pattern G

From dark brown print, cut:

4 each of patterns H and H reversed

44--1×2-1⁄2" strips

4--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 extra-small triangles total

Assemble Large Flying Geese Units

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together a dark red print large triangle and a mottled tan extra-large triangle; tip of red triangle will extend past corner of tan triangle. Press seam toward dark red print triangle. In same manner, join a dark red print large triangle to remaining short edge of mottled tan triangle to make a red-and-tan Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 17×8-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four red-and-tan Flying Geese units total.

100680959_d4_600.jpg

2. Using mottled tan large triangles and brown tone-on-tone extra-large triangles, repeat Step 1 to make four tan-and-brown Flying Geese units.

Appliqué and Embroider Blocks and Flying Geese Units

Click on "Download this Project" above for embroidery designs.

1. Tape Pattern A to a light box or sunny window. Center light gold print 18" square atop Pattern A and tape in place. Using a fabric pen, trace solid circles and dashed placement lines of Pattern A. Remove light gold print square and Pattern A.

2. Tape Embroidery Design A to light box. Replace light gold print square, positioning one dashed placement line at end of embroidery design (dashed line indicates the angle the embroidery design should take). Trace embroidery design. Referring to Embroidered Center Block Diagram, repeat to trace a total of nine A embroidery designs-one at each dashed placement line.

100680960_center-blk_600.jpg

3. Referring to Embroidered Corner Block Diagram, repeat steps 1 and 2 using Pattern D, mottled tan 10" square, and Embroidery Design B.

4. Position and trace Embroidery Designs C and C reversed on each red-and-tan Flying Geese unit (Embroidered Flying Geese Diagram).

100680963_flying-geese_600.jpg

5. Arrange mottled tan A wreath, nine brown tone-on-tone B leaves, 10 dark red print C circles, and eight burgundy print C circles on marked light gold print square (Embroidered Center Block Diagram). Pin or baste pieces in place. Using monofilament thread and a blind-hem stitch, machine-appliqué around each shape. (Designer Bobbie Ashley hand-appliquéd around the circle appliqués.)

6. Using four strands of green embroidery floss, backstitch along traced lines to make embroidered center block.

To backstitch, pull needle up at A (Backstitch Diagram). Push it down at B, and bring it up again at C. Push it down at D and continue in same manner.

Center and trim block to 17" square including seam allowances.

100680961_backstitch_600.jpg

7. Arrange one light tan print D circle, one dark red print E circle, four brown tone-on-tone F leaves, six dark red print G circles, and six burgundy print G circles on a marked mottled tan square (Embroidered Corner Block Diagram). Pin or baste pieces in place. Appliqué around each piece and embroider along traced lines as in Step 6 to make an embroidered corner block. Center and trim block to 8-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four embroidered corner blocks total.

100680962_corner-blk_600.jpg

8. Arrange two brown tone-on-tone B leaves, three dark red print C circles, and two burgundy print C circles on a marked Flying Geese unit (Embroidered Flying Geese Diagram). Pin or baste pieces in place. Appliqué around each piece and embroider along traced lines as in Step 6 to make an embroidered Flying Geese unit. Repeat to make four embroidered Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Basket Blocks

1. Sew together a light gold print extra-small triangle and a gold print extra-small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 5). Press seam away from light gold print. The triangle-square should be 1-7⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight triangle-squares total.

100680964_d5_600.jpg

2. Using remaining light gold print extra-small triangles and orange print, dark orange print, and rust print triangles, repeat Step 1 to make eight triangle-squares in each colorway.

3. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together a light brown print small triangle, a light brown print 1-7⁄8" square, a dark brown print H piece, and a dark brown print H reversed piece in two vertical rows. Press seams toward dark brown pieces. Join rows; press seam in one direction. Add light gold print medium triangle to make basket unit (Diagram 7). Press seam toward light gold triangle. Repeat to make four basket units total.

100680965_d6_600.jpg

100680966_d7_600.jpg

4. Sew together a light gold print 1-7⁄8 ×6" rectangle and a dark brown print extra-small triangle to make Unit A (Diagram 8). Press seam toward rectangle. Reversing placement of triangle, repeat to make Unit B. Repeat to make four each of units A and B.

100680967_d8_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together one triangle-square in each colorway in a vertical row. Press seams in one direction. Join a light gold print 1-7⁄8" square and one triangle-square in each colorway in a horizontal row. Press as before. Sew vertical then horizontal rows to light gold print edges of basket unit. Press seams toward basket unit.

100680968_d9_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 10, sew side units A and B to remaining edges of Step 5 unit. Press seams away from side units. Add a light gold print small triangle to bottom right-hand corner to make a basket block. Press seam toward small triangle. The block should be 8-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100680969_d10_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make four basket blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew together a dark red print large triangle and a light tan print large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 11). Press seam toward dark red print. The triangle-square should be 8-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight large triangle-squares total.

100680970_d11_600.jpg

2. Referring to top left-hand corner of quilt center in Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together one embroidered corner block, one basket block, and two large triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams toward triangle-squares. Join pairs to make a corner segment. Press seam toward top row. The segment should be 17" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner segments total.

100680974_qad_600.jpg

3. Referring to middle unit in top row of quilt center in Quilt Assembly Diagram, join a tan-and-brown Flying Geese unit and an embroidered Flying Geese unit to make a side segment. Press seam toward tan-and-brown Flying Geese unit. The segment should be 17" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side segments total.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together corner segments, side segments, and embroidered center block in three rows. Press seams toward side segments. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward middle row. The quilt center should be 50" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Maple Leaf Blocks

Wherever instructions specify medium/dark prints, use dark red, light gold, gold, orange, dark orange, rust, light brown, and brown print pieces.

1. For one Maple Leaf block, gather a set of matching medium/dark pieces (four extra-small triangles and three 2-1⁄4" squares), a set of matching light pieces (four extra-small triangles and two 2-1⁄4" squares), and one dark brown print 1×2-1⁄2" strip.

2. Referring to Diagram 12, sew together a medium/dark and a light extra-small triangle to make a triangle-square. Press seam away from light triangle. The triangle-square should be 2-1⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100680971_d12_600.jpg

3. Fold under 1⁄4" along each long edge of dark brown print 1×2-1⁄2" strip; press to make a stem appliqué. Referring to Diagram 13, center stem appliqué diagonally across a light square; pin or baste in place. Using monofilament thread and a blind-hem stitch, machine-appliqué long edges of stem. Trim stem ends even with corners of square to make stem unit.

100680972_d13_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 14, lay out remaining light 2-1⁄4" square, triangle-squares, medium/dark 2-1⁄4" squares, and stem unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make a Maple Leaf block; press seams open. The block should be 5-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100680973_d14_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 44 Maple Leaf blocks total.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece burgundy print 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×53" inner border strips

2--2×50" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 53" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew together 10 Maple Leaf blocks to make a short middle border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram; note rotation of each block). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 5-3⁄4×53" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short middle border strip. Sew short middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward inner border.

4. Join 12 Maple Leaf blocks to make a long middle border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 5-3⁄4 ×63-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long middle border strip. Add long middle border strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 63-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

5. Cut and piece burgundy print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×67-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×63-1⁄2" outer border strips

6. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Bernie Farris combined echo quilting, feather patterns, and dense wave designs in the appliquéd units. She stitched in the ditch around the triangle-squares in the basket blocks and added two narrow leaves in each basket unit. She filled the remaining portions of the quilt center with a variety of feather designs and featured a three- or four-leaf pattern in each Maple Leaf block.

3. Bind with burgundy print binding strips.