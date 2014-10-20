Making Waves

Red, white, and blue fabrics form a dramatic throw that looks as though it's blowing in the breeze. Fabrics are from the Madison collection by Anna Griffin .

Inspired by Ripple Effect from designer Victoria Findlay Wolfe

Quilt tester: Jan Ragller

Materials

15-1⁄2-yard pieces assorted prints in red, white, and blue (quilt top)

2⁄3 yard binding fabric

5-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

69×97" batting

Finished quilt: 60-1⁄2×88-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. Be sure to transfer dots marked on pattern to template, then to fabric pieces. Dots are matching points and are necessary when joining pieces.

From each assorted print, cut:

8 of Curve Pattern

From binding fabric, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Plan Quilt

Lay out assorted print curve pieces in eight vertical rows on a flannel design wall to ensure each piece is correctly placed before the rows are assembled. Place pieces so rows 1, 3, 5, and 7 have concave (outer) curves at the top (Quilt Assembly Diagram). For rows 2, 4, 6, and 8, place pieces so convex (inner) curves are at the top.

100605059_qad_600_0.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and Diagram 1, pick up first two pieces in Row 1. Layer pieces with right sides together, match straight edges, and align marked center dots; pin.

100605055_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, match dots at each end; pin. Smooth top piece along curve until edges are aligned. Pin between ends and center approximately every 1", picking up only a few threads at a time.

100605056_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it. Press seam toward concave edge. Return joined pair to design wall.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 with remaining pairs of pieces in Row 1 (last curve piece will not be part of a pair).

5. Join pairs and last curve piece to make a concave row (outer curve at the top). Press seams as before. The row should be 8×88-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to join pieces in rows 3, 5, and 7 to make four concave rows total.

7. Referring to Diagrams 3 and 4, repeat steps 1–5 using pieces in rows 2, 4, 6, and 8 to make four convex rows (inner curve at the top) total.

100605057_d3_600.jpg

100605058_d4_600.jpg

8. Sew together rows in numerical order to complete quilt top. Press seams open.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.