Make the Connection

Use scraps of any color in a simple-to-piece quilt.

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Materials

80--5" squares assorted prints (blocks)

4-3⁄8 yards solid blue (blocks, border)

2⁄3 yard red print (binding)

5-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

77×93" batting

Finished quilt: 68-1⁄2×84-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8" square

Instructions for three additional quilt sizes are in a downloadable PDF. Click on "Download this Project" above.

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to selvages).

From solid blue, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×80-1⁄2" border strips

2--21⁄2 ×681⁄2" border strips

40--6 -1⁄2×8 -1⁄2" rectangles

40--4 -1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

40--2- 1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From red print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Two-Patch Units

1. Layer two contrasting print 5" squares, aligning all edges. On opposite sides of layered squares, sew 1⁄4" from edges (Diagram 1).

100651947_d1_web.jpg

2. Using a rotary cutter and acrylic ruler, cut stitched squares in half vertically and horizontally to make four Two-Patch units (Diagram 2).

100651948_d2_web.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 160 Two-Patch units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Select two Two-Patch units composed of different prints. Join units to make a pieced row (Diagram 3). The pieced row should be 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 80 pieced rows total.

100651949_d3_web.jpg

2. Join a pieced row to top edge of a solid blue 6-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block A (Diagram 4). The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 A blocks total.

100651950_d4_web.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together a solid blue 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle, a pieced row, and a solid blue 4-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle to make Block B. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100651951_d5_web.jpg

4. Repeat to make 40 B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in 10 horizontal rows; rotate A and B blocks as shown to create a stair-step pattern.

100651952_qad_web.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 64 -1⁄2×80 -1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew solid blue 2 -1⁄2×80 -1⁄2" border strips to quilt center long edges. Add solid blue 2 -1⁄2×68-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken machine-quilted an angular geometric pattern across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

100651954_quilting_web.jpg

3. Bind with red print binding strips.