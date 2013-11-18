Lone Star Style

In this throw the orange and red prints in the Lone Star draw attention while the blue tone-on-tone background recedes, resulting in a quilt center that makes the eye dance. Fabrics are from the Autumn Harvest collection by Jason Yenter for In The Beginning Fabrics .

Inspired by Bursting With Blooms from designer Diane Nagle of Peddlecar Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard orange fan print (star points, appliqués)

1⁄2 yard green print (star points)

3⁄8 yard gold print (star points, inner border)

5⁄8 yard orange print (star points, inner border)

7⁄8 yard blue print (star points)

1-1⁄2 yards multicolor circle print (setting triangles and squares)

1⁄2 yard brown print (inner border)

1 yard blue floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yards binding print

4-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

73" square batting

Freezer paper

Fabric glue stick or basting glue

Clear monofilament thread

Finished quilt: 64-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 14" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

To use freezer paper for cutting appliqué pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over Arc Pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern four times. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.

2. Using a hot dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto wrong side of orange fan print, leaving at least 1⁄2" between shapes; let cool.

3. Cut out each appliqué shape, adding a 1⁄4" seam allowance to curved edge only. Clip curves.

4. On curved edge of each appliqué shape, run glue along wrong side of seam allowance. Fold seam allowance to back of freezer paper and finger-press; let dry.

From orange fan print, cut:

2--3×42" strips

4 of Arc Pattern

From green print, cut:

4--3×42" strips

From gold print, cut:

1--3×42" strip

4--4-1⁄2" squares

From orange print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

1--3×42" strip

From blue print, cut:

4--5-1⁄2×42" strips

From multicolor circle print, cut:

1--21-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

4--14-5⁄8" setting squares

From brown print cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

From blue floral, cut:

6--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Star Points

1. Using an acrylic ruler, cut one end of each green print 3×42" strip at a 45° angle (Diagram 1). Measuring parallel to trimmed edges, cut trimmed strips into thirty-two 3"-wide diamonds. If desired, mark a dot on each corner of diamond where 1⁄4" seam allowances intersect.

100535398_d1_600.jpg

2. Using orange fan print 3×42" strips, gold print 3×42" strip, and orange print 3×42" strip, repeat Step 1 to make:

16 orange fan print 3"-wide diamonds

8 gold print 3"-wide diamonds

8 orange print 3"-wide diamonds

3. Trim each blue print 5-1⁄2×42" strip at a 45° angle as done in Step 1. Measuring 5-1⁄2" from trimmed edges, cut 16 blue print 5-1⁄2"-wide diamonds (Diagram 2).

100535399_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two green print 3"-wide diamonds, one orange fan print 3"-wide diamond, and one gold print 3"-wide diamond in pairs. Press seams away from green print diamonds. Join pairs to make Diamond Unit A. Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make eight A diamond units total.

100535400_d3_600.jpg

5. Using two green print 3"-wide diamonds, one orange fan print 3"-wide diamond, and one orange print 3"-wide diamond, repeat Step 4 to make eight B diamond units (Diagram 4).

100535401_d4_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two blue print 5-1⁄2"-wide diamonds, one Diamond Unit A, and one Diamond Unit B in pairs. Press seams toward blue print diamonds. Join pairs to make a star point. Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make eight star points total.

100535402_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Align a prepared orange fan print arc appliqué with corner of a multicolor circle print setting triangle (Diagram 6); baste or pin in place.

100535403_d6_600.jpg

2. Thread your sewing machine with neutral thread in the bobbin and clear monofilament thread in the needle. Set the machine for a tiny zigzag stitch. Machine-appliqué around curved edge of arc shape to make an appliquéd setting triangle.

3. Trim multicolor circle print foundation from behind appliqué, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Lightly dampen glued edge. Peel away and discard freezer paper. Place appliquéd setting triangle right side down on a towel-topped pressing surface and press.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make four appliquéd setting triangles total.

5. Referring to Diagram 7, mark a dot on each corner of a star point where 1⁄4" seam allowances intersect. In same manner, mark corners of each appliquéd setting triangle and multicolor circle print 14-5⁄8" setting square.

100535404_d7_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together two star points to make an angled unit; do not sew into 1⁄4" seam allowance at marked dots. Press seam open. Set an appliquéd setting triangle into angled unit to make a star point pair. Press seams open. Repeat to make four star point pairs total.

100535405_d8_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 9, sew together two star point pairs; do not sew into 1⁄4" seam allowance at marked dots. Set a multicolor circle print 14-5⁄8" setting square into corner of joined pairs to make a star half. Press seams open. Repeat to make a second star half.

100535406_d9_600.jpg

8. Stitching between marked dots, sew together star halves (Diagram 10). Press seam open. Set the remaining multicolor circle print 14-5⁄8" setting squares into the open corners to make quilt center. Press seams open. The quilt center should be 48-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535407_d10_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece brown print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

4--2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Cut and piece orange print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

4--2-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together a brown print inner border strip and an orange print inner border strip to make a short inner border unit. Press seam toward orange print. The unit should be 4-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short inner border units total.

100535397_qad_600.jpg

4. Sew short inner border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Join a gold print 4-1⁄2" square to each end of remaining inner border units to make two long inner border units (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add long inner border units to remaining edges of quilt center. Press all seams toward inner border units.

5. Cut and piece blue floral 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×64-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×56-1⁄2" outer border strips

6. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.