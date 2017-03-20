Log Cabins and Flowers

Appliquéd flowers amid quilted swirls and blooms give a geometric quilt a touch of whimsy. Bold, brown sashing separates the diagonal rows and defines each block.

Designer: Deb Mulder

Materials

9×22" piece (fat eighth) red floral (appliqués)

1-5⁄8 yards brown tone-on-tone (appliqués, blocks, sashing, inner border)

5⁄8 yard green check (appliqué foundations, setting and corner triangles)

4-3⁄8-yard pieces assorted blue prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard total assorted tan prints (blocks)

3-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted green prints (blocks)

4-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted red prints (blocks)

1-7⁄8 yards blue geometric print (outer border)

7⁄8 yard multicolor stripe (binding)

5-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

71×95" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 63×86-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: appliquéd block, 5-1⁄4" square; Block A, 11-1⁄4 ×5-1⁄4"; Block B, 8-3⁄4 ×7-3⁄4"; Block C, 8-3⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern eight times, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From red floral, cut:

8 of Pattern A

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

17--1-3⁄4 ×42" strips for sashing and inner border

24--1-3⁄4 ×9-1⁄4" rectangles

24--1-3⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangles

8 of Pattern B

From green check, cut:

2--8-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total (you will use 6 triangles)

8--5-3⁄4" squares for appliqué foundations

2--4-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From each assorted blue print, cut:

24--2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangles

From assorted tan prints, cut:

24--2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangles

10--2-5⁄8" squares

7--2-1⁄4" squares

From assorted green prints, cut 10 matching sets of:

1--2-1⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-1⁄4 ×4-3⁄4" rectangle

From remaining assorted green prints, cut 7 matching sets of:

1--2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangle

2--2-1⁄4 ×4" rectangles

1--2-1⁄4" square

From assorted red prints, cut 10 matching sets of:

1--2-1⁄4 ×10-1⁄4" rectangle

1--2-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle

From remaining assorted red prints, cut 7 matching sets of:

1--2-1⁄4 ×9-1⁄4" rectangle

2--2-1⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles

1--2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangle

From blue geometric print, cut:

8--7×42" strips for outer border

From multicolor stripe, bias-cut:

Enough 2-3⁄4"-wide bias strips to total 320" for binding

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, position a red floral A flower and a brown tone-on-tone B circle on a green check 5-3⁄4" square. Fuse pieces in place following manufacturer's directions.

100004569_d1_600.jpg

2. Using brown thread, machine-blanket-stitch around flower and zigzag-stitch around circle to make an appliquéd block.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Pieced Blocks

1. Sew matching blue print 2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangles to opposite edges of an assorted tan print 2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangle (Diagram 2). Add matching blue print 2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangles to remaining edges to make a center unit. Press all seams toward blue print rectangles. The center unit should be 9-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100004570_d2_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 24 center units total.

3. Referring to Diagram 3, add brown tone-on-tone 1-3⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangles to short edges of center unit to make Block A. Press seams toward brown tone-on-tone rectangles. Block A should be 11-3⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100004571_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make 12 A blocks total.

5. Referring to Diagram 4, add brown tone-on-tone 1-3⁄4 ×9-1⁄4" rectangles to opposite edges of a remaining center unit to make Block B. Press seams toward brown tone-on-tone rectangles. Block B should be 9-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100004572_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make 12 B blocks total.

7. To make one C block, gather one tan print 2-1⁄4" square, a set of pieces from one green print (one 2-1⁄4" square, two 2-1⁄4 ×4" rectangles, and one 2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangle), and a set of pieces from one red print (one 2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangle, two 2-1⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles, and one 2-1⁄4 ×9-1⁄4" rectangle).

8. Sew together tan print and green print 2-1⁄4" squares to make a center section (Diagram 5). Press seam toward green print.

100004573_d5_600.jpg

9. Add a green print 2-1⁄4 ×4" rectangle to bottom edge of center section (Diagram 6); press as before.

100004574_d6_600.jpg

10. Add a green print 2-1⁄4 ×4" rectangle to left-hand edge of center section (Diagram 7). Then add a green print 2-1⁄4 ×5-3⁄4" rectangle to top edge of center section to make a block center (Diagram 8). Press all seams away from center section. The block center should be 5-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100004575_d7_600.jpg

100004576_d8_600.jpg

11. Referring to Diagram 9, add red print strips to block center in clockwise order to make Block C. Press all seams away from block center. Block C should be 9-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100004577_d9_600.jpg

12. Repeat steps 7–11 to make seven C blocks total.

Assemble Pieced Setting Triangles

1. Using a pencil, draw a diagonal line on right side of each assorted tan print 2-5⁄8" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 10, sew a green print 2-1⁄4 ×4-3⁄4" rectangle to the left-hand edge of a marked tan print square. Add a matching green print 2-1⁄4 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to top edge. Press seams toward green print rectangles.

100004578_d10_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 11, add one red print 2-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle and one matching red print 2-1⁄4 ×10-1⁄4" rectangle to Step 2 unit to make a pieced setting triangle. Press seams toward red print rectangles.

100004579_d11_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 10 pieced setting triangles total.

5. Using a pencil and the drawn line on the tan print square as a guide, draw a diagonal line on each pieced setting triangle (Diagram 12). If desired, stitch 1⁄8" inside drawn line to help stabilize the bias edge.

100004580_d12_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Cut and piece brown tone-on-tone 1-3⁄4 ×42" strips to make:

2--1-3⁄4 ×69" sashing strips

2--1-3⁄4 ×62" sashing strips

2--1-3⁄4 ×41-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-3⁄4 ×28-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-3⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" sashing strips

2. Referring to Quilt Center Assembly Diagram, lay out appliquéd blocks; A, B, and C blocks; pieced setting triangles; green check setting triangles; and brown tone-on-tone sashing strips in 19 diagonal rows.

100004581_qad_600.jpg

3. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward brown rectangles.

4. Join rows; press seams toward sashing strips. Add green check corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles.

5. Referring to Diagram 13, trim pieced setting triangles and brown tone-on-tone sashing strips even with drawn lines on pieced setting triangles. The quilt center should now be 47-1⁄2×71" including seam allowances.

100004582_d13_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece remaining brown tone-on-tone 1-3⁄4 ×42" strips to make:

2--1-3⁄4 ×71" inner border strips

2--1-3⁄4 ×50" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece blue geometric print 7×42" strips to make:

2--7×73-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--7×63" outer border strips

4. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Heather Mulder Peterson machine-quilted an allover swirling design across the quilt center. The outer border is quilted with a floral motif that mimics the appliquéd blocks.

3. Bind with multicolor stripe bias binding strips.