Kaleidoscope of Colors

Inspired by: Mix & Mingle from designer Deanne Eisenman

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 59-1/2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

2 yards total assorted prints (blocks)

7/8 yard solid white (blocks)

1-1/4 yards solid light blue (setting squares, setting and corner triangles)

1-1/3 yards dark blue print (border, binding)

3-7/8 yards backing fabric

68"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

9—4-1/2" squares

72—2-7/8" squares (9 sets of 8 matching squares)

36—2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles (9 sets of 4 matching rectangles)

108—2-1/2" squares (9 sets of 12 matching squares)

From solid white, cut:

72—2-7/8" squares

36—2-1/2" squares

From solid light blue, cut:

2—18-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total

4—12-1/2" setting squares

2—9-3/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From dark blue print, cut:

6—4-1/2×42" strips for border

6—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. For one block, gather twelve 2-1/2" squares from one assorted print, four 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles from a second assorted print, one 4-1/2" square from a third assorted print, and eight 2-7/8" squares from a fourth assorted print. From solid white, gather eight 2-7/8" squares and four 2-1/2" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of eight assorted print 2-1/2" squares and each solid white 2-7/8" square.

3. Align a marked assorted print 2-1/2" square with one end of an assorted print 2-1/2×4-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. Add a marked assorted print 2-1/2" square to opposite end of rectangle to make Flying Geese Unit A. The unit should be 2-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Flying Geese units total.

Kaleidoscope of Colors

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out unmarked assorted print 2-1/2" squares, Flying Geese units, and assorted print 4-1/2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a center unit. The unit should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Kaleidoscope of Colors

5. Layer a marked solid white 2-7/8" square atop an assorted print 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 3). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 triangle-squares total.

Kaleidoscope of Colors

6. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four triangle-squares to make a star point unit. The unit should be 2-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four star point units total.

Kaleidoscope of Colors

7. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out solid white 2-1/2" squares, star point units, and center unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Kaleidoscope of Colors

8. Repeat steps 1–7 to make nine blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and solid light blue setting squares and triangles in five diagonal rows.

Kaleidoscope of Colors

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward solid light blue setting squares and triangles.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add solid light blue corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 51-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Piece and cut dark blue print 4-1/2×42" strips to make:

2—4-1/2×59-1/2" border strips

2—4-1/2×51-1/2" border strips

5. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Aimee Losee used an 80/20 batting and So Fine 50-weight thread from Superior Threads to fill each block, setting square, and setting triangle with the digitized design Pearl Curls and Feathers by Wasatch Quilting (Quilting Diagram).

Kaleidoscope of Colors