It's a Treat

It's no trick-oranges and yellows highlight one block; darker novelty prints make up another. Together they alternate positions to create the delightfully spirited Halloween throw.

Designer: Lila Taylor Scott

Materials

7⁄8 yard total assorted multicolor prints in purple, black, and green (blocks)

2-1⁄4 yards total assorted novelty prints (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yards total assorted orange prints (blocks)

5⁄8 yards total assorted yellow prints (blocks)

1 yard mottled purple (border, binding)

4 yards backing fabric

70" square batting

Finished quilt: 63-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted multicolor prints, cut:

16--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 large triangles total

From assorted novelty prints, cut:

28--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 56 large triangles total

156--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 312 small triangles total (52 sets of six matching triangles)

From assorted orange prints, cut:

30--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 60 large triangles total

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

78--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 156 small triangles total (52 sets of three matching triangles)

From mottled purple, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

7--2×42" strips for border

Assemble Block A

1. Sew together an assorted multicolor print large triangle and a novelty print large triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 1). Press seam open. The triangle-square should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100572176_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 32 triangle-squares total.

3. Aligning edges of novelty print triangles, join four triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press seams in opposite directions. Sew together pairs, with novelty prints in the center, to make a multicolor block A. Press seam open. Multicolor block A should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100572177_d2_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make eight multicolor A blocks total.

5. Repeat steps 1 and 3 using eight orange print and eight novelty print large triangles to make two orange A blocks total.

6. Repeat steps 1 and 3 using 16 novelty print large triangles to make two novelty A blocks total.

Assemble Block B

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out six matching novelty print small triangles and three matching yellow print small triangles in three rows.

100572178_d3_600.jpg

2. Sew together triangles in each row. Finger-press seams open. Join rows to make a triangle unit; gently press seams open as seams are on the bias.

3. Sew together a triangle unit and an orange print large triangle to make a block B unit (Diagram 4). Press seam open. Block B unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100572179_d4_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make 52 block B units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 5 for placement, sew together four block B units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make block B. Press seam open. Block B should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 13 total of block B.

100572180_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks in five rows, alternating A and B blocks. (Designer Lila Taylor Scott arranged multicolor A blocks around edges of quilt center.)

100572181_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 60-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece mottled purple 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×63-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×60-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using gold metallic thread, Lila machine-quilted swirls and meandering stipples across the quilt.

3. Bind with mottled purple binding strips.