It's a Plaid, Plaid World
Plaids in happy, bright colors form a whimsical quilt. Though the plaids give the throw a complex look, it is simply rows of rectangles in five sizes sewn together in a random order. Fabrics are from the Newport Plaids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics.
Inspired by Ocean View from designer Kim Schaefer
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 14--1⁄3-yard pieces assorted plaids in orange, blue, green, teal, red, pink, and yellow (quilt)
- 5⁄8 yard binding fabric
- 3-5⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 65×71" batting
Finished quilt: 56-1⁄2×62-1⁄2"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
To make quilt assembly easier, organize assorted plaid rectangles into stacks by size (A–E).
From each assorted plaid, cut:
- 2--5-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" A rectangles
- 2--4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" B rectangles
- 2--3-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" C rectangles
- 3--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" D rectangles
- 1--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" E rectangle
From binding fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Pieced Rows
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together assorted plaid A–E rectangles to make an 8-1⁄2×62-1⁄2" pieced row. Press seams in one direction.
2. Repeat Step 1 to make seven pieced rows total.
Assemble Quilt Top
Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together pieced rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.