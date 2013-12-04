It Takes Two

A quick-to-piece, big-block quilt for the quilter on the go. Turquoise, red, and gray are a modern holiday color palette. Fabrics are from the Bliss collection by Bonnie & Camille for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Camille Roskelley of Thimble Blossoms

Materials

2-1⁄2 yards solid white (blocks)

7⁄8 yard solid aqua (blocks, binding)

4--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted aqua prints (blocks)

4--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted red prints (blocks)

1-1⁄2 yards solid gray (blocks, sashing, inner border)

2⁄3 yard light aqua print (blocks, middle border)

1-1⁄2 yards red-and-white dot (blocks, outer border)

4-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

71×87" batting

Finished quilt: 62-1⁄2×78-1⁄2"

Finished block: 14" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

192--4" squares

From solid aqua, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

8--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted aqua print and red print fat quarter, cut:

8--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From solid gray, cut:

10--2-1⁄2×42" strips for sashing and inner border

8--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From light aqua print, cut:

6--2×42" strips for middle border

8--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From red-and-white dot, cut:

8--5×42" strips for outer border

8--4×7-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 4" square.

2. Align a marked solid white square with one end of a solid aqua 4×7-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line, then trim excess, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle. In same manner, add a marked solid white square to opposite end of rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 7-1⁄2×4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese units total.

100527353_d1_600.jpg

3. Using remaining solid aqua, assorted aqua print, assorted red print, solid gray, light aqua print, and red-and-white dot 4×7-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 2 to make 96 Flying Geese units total (two sets of four matching units from each fabric).

4. For one Dutchmen's Puzzle block, gather two sets of four Flying Geese units.

5. Sew together one Flying Geese unit from each set to make a Flying Geese pair (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The pair should be 7-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese pairs total.

100527354_d2_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together Flying Geese pairs in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Dutchmen's Puzzle block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 14-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100527355_d3_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 4–6 to make 12 Dutchmen's Puzzle blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Cut and piece solid gray 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×62-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" inner border strips

3--2-1⁄2×46-1⁄2" sashing strips

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Dutchmen's Puzzle blocks, solid gray sashing rectangles, and solid gray sashing strips in seven rows.

100527356_qad_600.jpg

3. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

4. Join block rows and sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 46-1⁄2×62-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

6. Cut and piece light aqua print 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×66-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--2×53-1⁄2" middle border strips

7. Sew long middle border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

8. Cut and piece red-and-white dot 5×42" strips to make:

2--5×69-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5×62-1⁄2" outer border strips

9. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Andrea Marquez outline-quilted inside each large triangle in the Flying Geese units, continuing the stitching into a spiral in the center of the triangle (Quilting Diagram). She quilted an allover meander in the background of each block and a ribbon design in the sashing and inner border. She finished the quilt with continuous diamonds in the middle border and loops in the outer border.

3. Bind with solid aqua binding strips.