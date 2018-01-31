Inside Out

Two simple blocks combine to form a sweet throw with pops of color.

Materials

4-1/2 yards solid white (blocks)

1-1/8 yards assorted green prints (blocks)

1-1/8 yards assorted coral prints (blocks)

5/8 yard solid coral (binding)

4-1/8 yards backing fabric

73x81" batting

Finished quilt: 64-1⁄2×72-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8"

Instructions for four additional quilt sizes are in a downloadable PDF. Click on "Download this Project" above.

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

From solid white, cut:

288 -- 2-7⁄8" squares

576 -- 2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

144 -- 2-7⁄8" squares

From assorted coral prints, cut:

144 -- 2-7⁄8" squares

From solid coral, cut:

7 -- 2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked solid white square atop a green print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two green triangle-squares. Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 288 green triangle-squares.

100651580_d1_web.jpg

3. Using remaining marked solid white squares and assorted coral print 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 288 coral triangle-squares (Diagram 2).

100651581_d2_web.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3 for color placement, sew together four green triangle-squares, four coral triangle-squares, and eight solid white 2-1⁄2" squares in four rows. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make thirty-six A blocks.

100651582_d3_web.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4 for color placement, sew together four coral triangle-squares, four green triangle-squares, and eight solid white 2-1⁄2" squares in four rows. Join rows to make Block B. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make thirty-six B blocks.

100651583_d4_web.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate A and B blocks in nine horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

100651584_qad_web.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Jenn Nevitt machine-quilted a diagonal grid across the quilt top, creating an X in each triangle-square and solid white square (Quilting Diagram).

100651585_quilting_web.jpg

3. Bind with solid coral binding strips.