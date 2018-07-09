Holly Jolly Christmas Quilt

Foundation-piece an assortment of red, green, cream, white, and black prints to make a jolly Christmas throw. Fabrics are from the Cardinal Carols and Poinsettia Song collections by Hoffman California Fabrics .

Inspired by: Line It Up by designer Stephanie Soebbing of Quilt Addicts Anonymous

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1 yard total assorted green prints (blocks)

2 yards total assorted white prints and cream prints (blocks)

7⁄8 yard total assorted black prints (blocks)

1 yard total assorted red prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

53" square batting

Lightweight copy paper, tracing paper, or other foundation material of your choice

Finished size: 44-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 5-1⁄2" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Because blocks are foundation-pieced, fabric pieces are cut larger than necessary. You'll trim them to the correct sizes after stitching them to the foundation material.

From assorted green prints, cut:

20--2-3⁄4 × 9-1⁄4" rectangles (position 3)

10-- 4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 triangles total (position 1)

From assorted white and cream prints, cut:

64 --2-3⁄4 × 9-1⁄4" rectangles (position 2)

32-- 4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 64 triangles total (position 4)

From assorted black prints, cut:

12--2-3⁄4 × 9-1⁄4" rectangles (position 3)

14-- 4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 28 triangles total (position 1)

From assorted red prints, cut:

32--2-3⁄4 × 9-1⁄4" rectangles (position 3)

8-- 4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total (position 1)

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2× 42" binding strips

Prepare Foundation Papers

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Foundation Pattern.

1) Print or use a pencil to trace the Foundation Pattern 64 times onto lightweight copy paper, tracing paper, or foundation material of your choice. If tracing, include all lines and numbers. Be sure to print foundation pattern at 100% or full scale, and check the accuracy of printing with 1"-square guide.)

2) Cut out foundation patterns roughly 1⁄4" outside dashed lines to make 64 foundation papers.

Assemble Blocks

To foundation-piece, stitch fabric pieces to a foundation paper with the marked side of the paper facing up and the fabric pieces layered underneath. The resulting pieced units will be mirror images of foundation paper. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Fabric Key, gather one piece each for positions 1–4.

100581447_key_1000.jpg

2) Place a foundation paper marked side down. Place position 1 triangle right side up over foundation paper position 1 (Diagram 1). Pin with a flat head pin. Hold paper up to light to check that fabric triangle completely covers position 1.

100581441_d1_1000.jpg

3) Turn foundation paper marked side up. Referring to Diagram 2, fold foundation paper back on the stitching line between positions 1 and 2.

100581442_d2_1000.jpg

4) Measure 1⁄4" from folded edge of foundation paper; trim using a rotary cutter and clear ruler to create 1⁄4" seam allowance (Diagram 3).

100581443_d3_1000.jpg

5) Working on unmarked side of foundation paper, with right sides together align edge of position 2 rectangle with trimmed edge of position 1 triangle; pin and check placement of position 2 rectangle.

6) Working on marked side of foundation paper, sew on first stitching line through all layers, extending stitching past beginning and end of line by a few stitches (Diagram 4). Turn paper over. Use a dry iron to press open position 2 rectangle, pressing seam toward newly added piece.

100581444_d4_1000.jpg

7) Fold foundation paper on stitching line between positions 2 and 3. Trim 1⁄4" from folded edge.

8) Working on unmarked side of foundation paper, with right sides together align edge of position 3 rectangle with trimmed edge of position 2 rectangle; pin and check placement of position 3 rectangle.

9) Working with marked side of foundation paper up, sew on stitching line between positions 2 and 3 through all layers, extending stitching past beginning and end of line by a few stitches. Press position 3 rectangle as before.

10) Fold foundation paper on stitching line between positions 3 and 4. Trim 1⁄4" from folded edge.

11) Working on unmarked side of foundation paper, with right sides together align edge of position 4 triangle with trimmed edge of position 3 rectangle; pin and check placement of position 4 triangle.

12) Working with marked side of foundation paper up, sew on stitching line between positions 3 and 4 through all layers, extending stitching past beginning and end of line by a few stitches to make a pieced unit. Press position 4 triangle as before.

13) Leaving paper in place, press unit. Using a rotary cutter and a clear ruler, trim along dashed outer lines to make a foundation-pieced block (Diagram 5). Remove foundation paper carefully to avoid pulling or distorting block; start with position 4 and move in reverse numerical order. The block should be 6" square including seam allowances.

100581445_d5_1000.jpg

14) Repeat steps 1–13 using remaining pieces to make 64 foundation-pieced blocks total in the colorways shown in the Fabric Key.

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in eight rows.

100581446_qad_1000.jpg

2) Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3) Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.