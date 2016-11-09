Holiday Blooms

Fusible appliqué and strip piecing make the seasonal throw an easy project to finish quickly-just in time for gift-giving.

Designer: Tammy Johnson

Materials

1-1⁄3 yards cream plaid (appliqué foundations, blocks)

1-3⁄8 yards dark red stripe (appliqués, blocks, binding)

5⁄8 yard green floral (appliqués, blocks)

1⁄2 yard green star print (appliqués, blocks)

1⁄4 yard pink print (appliqués, blocks)

1⁄3 yard red-and-green plaid (inner border)

3⁄4 yard red-and-green print (outer border)

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51×75" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Machine-quilting thread to match appliqués

Finished quilt: 44-1⁄2 ×68-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web piece roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From cream plaid, cut:

4--1×42" strips

2--1×30" strips

7--12-1⁄2" squares

From dark red stripe, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

8--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

4--1-1⁄2 ×30" strips

168 of Pattern A

From green floral, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×30" strips

28 of Pattern C

From green star print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×30" strips

28 of Pattern D

From pink print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

1--1-1⁄2 ×30" strip

35 of Pattern B

From red-and-green plaid, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

From red-and-green print, cut:

6--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

Appliqué Blocks

1. Fold each cream plaid 12-1⁄2" square in half horizontally; lightly finger-press and unfold. Fold each square vertically and lightly finger-press to create foundation squares with appliqué placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out 24 A petals, four C stems, and four D leaves on a cream plaid foundation square. Fuse in place. (You will fuse pink print B circles later so you can continuously appliqué petals and stems; the B circles will cover up the stitching between appliqués.)

100572119_apd_600.jpg

3. Machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué.

4. Position five B circles to cover ends of stems and petals (Appliqué Placement Diagram); fuse in place.

5. Machine-blanket-stitch around each circle to make an appliquéd block.

6. Repeat steps 2 through 5 to make seven appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Pieced Blocks

1. Referring to Strip Set Diagram, sew together two green floral 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips, four dark red stripe 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips, two cream plaid 1×42" strips, two green star print 1-1⁄2×42" strips, and one pink print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make strip set A. Press all seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second strip set A.

100572120_d1_600.jpg

2. Again, referring to Strip Set Diagram, sew together two green floral 2-1⁄2 ×30" strips, four dark red stripe 1-1⁄2×30" strips, two cream plaid 1×30" strips, two green star print 1-1⁄2 ×30" strips, and one pink print 1-1⁄2 ×30" strip to make strip set B. Press all seams in one direction.

3. Cut strip sets A and B into eight 12-1⁄2"-wide segments to make eight pieced blocks total. Each block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in five rows. Note direction of strips in pieced blocks.

100572121_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2 ×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece red-and-green plaid 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2 ×62-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew red-and-green plaid 1-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" inner border strips to short edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add red-and-green plaid 1-1⁄2 ×62-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece red-and-green print 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2 ×68-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew red-and-green print 3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add red-and-green print 3-1⁄2 ×68-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Sue Urich stitched a green curl in the center of each flower and a meandering stitch in the background of each plaid appliquéd block. Diagonal grids add contrast to the strip-pieced blocks, while quilting in the border traces the fabric motifs with green thread.

3. Bind with dark red stripe binding strips.