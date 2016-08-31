Harvest Rows

Halloween hues and striped sashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.

Materials

7⁄8 yard total assorted black prints (blocks)

7⁄8 yard total assorted orange prints (blocks)

1 yard tan print (setting and corner triangles)

1-1⁄2 yards orange-and-black stripe (sashing) (If you are not using a lengthwise stripe, you will only need 7⁄8 yard.)

1-1⁄8 yards black flower print (border)

1⁄2 yard black stripe (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

56×75" batting

Finished quilt: 47-7⁄8×66-3⁄8"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut orange-and-black stripe sashing strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From assorted black prints, cut:

26--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 104 large triangles total

40--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 80 small triangles total

From assorted orange prints, cut:

26--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 104 large triangles total

6--2-5⁄8" squares

28--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 56 small triangles total

From tan print, cut:

8--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 setting triangles total (you will use 30)

6--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 corner triangles total

From orange-and-black stripe, cut:

4--3-1⁄2×51-3⁄8" sashing strips

2--3×37-7⁄8" sashing strips

From black flower print, cut:

6--5-1⁄2×42" strips for border

From black stripe, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Large Triangle Pairs

Sew together a black print large triangle and an orange print large triangle to make a large triangle pair (Diagram 1). Press seam toward black print. Repeat to make 104 large triangle pairs total.

100680911_d1_600.jpg

Assemble Big Dipper Blocks

1. Join two large triangle pairs to make a large hourglass unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The large hourglass unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 32 large hourglass units total.

100680912_d2_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four large hourglass units in pairs, rotating top right and bottom left hourglass units 90º so each orange triangle is next to a black triangle. Sew together pieces in each pair. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Big Dipper block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight Big Dipper blocks total.

100680913_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Wind Blown Square Blocks

To camouflage seams in the blocks and make them look like parallelograms without using templates, you should use sets of two matching black print small triangles in the assembly.

1. For one Wind Blown Square block, gather four sets of two matching black print small triangles, four assorted orange print small triangles, one orange print 2-5⁄8" square, and four large triangle pairs.

2. Pull one black print small triangle from each set. Sew black print small triangles to opposite edges of orange print 2-5⁄8" square (Diagram 4). Add black print small triangles to remaining edges to make center unit. Press all seams toward black triangles. The center unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100680914_d4_600.jpg

3. Join an orange print small triangle and a remaining black print small triangle to make a small triangle pair (Diagram 5). Press seam toward black triangle. Repeat to make four small triangle pairs total.

100680915_d5_600.jpg

4. Matching black prints as shown in Diagram 6, sew small triangle pairs to opposite edges of center unit. Add small triangle pair to remaining edges. Press seams toward triangle pairs. The center unit now should be 4-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100680916_d6_600.jpg

5. Sew large triangle pairs to opposite edges of center unit (Diagram 7). Add large triangle pairs to remaining edges to make a Wind Blown Square block. Press all seams toward large triangle pairs. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100680917_d7_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make six Wind Blown Square blocks total.

Assemble Peace and Plenty Blocks

1. Sew together a black print small triangle and an orange print small triangle to make a triangle-square. Press seam toward black print. The triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances. Referring to Diagram 8, add an orange print small triangle and a black print small triangle to adjacent edges to make a triangle unit. Press seams away from triangle-square. Repeat to make 16 triangle units total.

100680918_d8_600.jpg

2. Join a large triangle pair and a triangle unit to make a quarter block (Diagram 9). Press seam toward large triangle pair. The quarter block should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 quarter blocks total.

100680919_d9_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together four quarter blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Then join pairs to make a Peace and Plenty block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Peace and Plenty blocks total.

100680920_d10_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to left-hand row in Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out six assorted blocks, 10 tan print setting triangles, and four tan print corner triangles in diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each diagonal row. Press seams toward setting and corner triangles. Join rows to make a vertical block row. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make three vertical block rows total.

100680921_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together orange-and-black stripe 3-1⁄2×51-3⁄8" sashing strips and vertical block rows. Press seams toward sashing strips.

3. Add orange-and-black stripe 3×37-7⁄8" sashing strips to top and bottom edges of Step 2 unit to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 37-7⁄8×56-3⁄8" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece black flower print 5-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--5-1⁄2×56-3⁄8" border strips

2--5-1⁄2×47-7⁄8" border strips

2. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Sheri Mecom machine-quilted the featured quilt with an allover vine-and leaf motif (Quilting Diagram).

100680922_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with black stripe binding strips.