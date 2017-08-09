Happy Halloween

Make this seasonal starry quilt from your stash of favorite novelty prints, plaids, and polka dots.

Designer: Lila Taylor Scott

Materials

* 3 yards total assorted prints in orange, black, white, green, blue, purple, and yellow (blocks, border No. 3)

* 3⁄4 yard yellow-orange print (blocks, sashing squares)

* 7⁄8 yard mottled purple (sashing)

* 1⁄4 yard mottled orange (border No. 1)

* 1-1⁄8 yards mottled black (border Nos. 2 and 4)

* 5⁄8 yard multicolor dot (binding)

* 3-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

* 67×77" batting

Finished quilt: 58-1⁄2 ×68-1⁄2"

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows in each section.

From assorted prints, cut:

* 60--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips for border No. 3 (Set aside scraps for Cut and Assemble Blocks.)

From yellow-orange print, cut:

* 20--2×18" strips

* 30--2" sashing squares

From mottled purple, cut:

* 49--2×9-1⁄2" sashing strips

From mottled orange, cut:

* 5--1-1⁄4 ×42" strips for border No. 1

From mottled black, cut:

* 7--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border No. 4

* 3--2×42" strips for border No. 2

* 3--1-3⁄4 ×42" strips for border No. 2

From multicolor dot, cut:

* 7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Make Templates

Be sure to transfer dots on patterns to templates, then to fabrics. The dots serve as matching points. To speed the cutting process, designer Lila Taylor Scott rotary-cut the A, B, and B reversed triangles using Tri-Recs acrylic tools by EZ Quilting. To use these tools, refer to the manufacturer's instructions for rotary-cutting triangles.

Cut and Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in one block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make 20 blocks total. Most blocks are composed of three different prints-two for the star and one to pair with the yellow-orange print used in all block corners. In a few blocks Lila used a fourth print for the 3-1⁄2" square block center. These instructions call for three prints per block; mix in a fourth print where desired to create a scrappy look.

From one assorted print, cut:

* 1--2×18" strip

From a second assorted print, cut:

* 4 of Pattern A

From a third assorted print, cut:

* 1--3-1⁄2" square

* 4 each of patterns B and B reversed

1. Aligning long edges, sew together assorted print 2×18" strip and a yellow-orange print 2×18" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward assorted print. Cut strip set into eight 2"-wide segments.

100547174_d1_600_0.jpg

2. Join two 2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.

100547175_d2_600.jpg

3. Aligning marked matching points, sew assorted print B and B reversed triangles to long edges of assorted print A triangle to make a star point unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward B triangles. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four star point units total.

100547176_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out Four-Patch units, star point units, and assorted print 3-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make a block. Press seams open. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100547177_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out yellow-orange print 2" sashing squares, mottled purple sashing strips, and blocks in 11 horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips.

100547179_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing rows. The quilt center should be 44×54-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece mottled orange 1-1⁄4 ×42" strips to make:

* 2--1-1⁄4 ×54-1⁄2" border No. 1 strips

* 2--1-1⁄4 ×45-1⁄2" border No. 1 strips

2. Sew long border No. 1 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border No. 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 1. The quilt center now should be 45-1⁄2×56" including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece mottled black 2×42" strips to make:

* 2--2×56" border No. 2 strips

4. Cut and piece mottled black 1-3⁄4 ×42" strips to make:

* 2--1-3⁄4 ×48-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips

5. Sew long border No. 2 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border No. 2 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 2. The quilt center now should be 48-1⁄2×58-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

6. Referring to Diagram 5, join 10 assorted print 1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make six strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 23-2-1⁄2"-wide border segments.

100547178_d5_600.jpg

7. Cut and piece border segments to make:

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×58-1⁄2" border No. 3 strips

* 2--2-1⁄2 ×52-1⁄2" border No. 3 strips

8. Sew long border No. 3 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border No. 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 2. The quilt center now should be 52-1⁄2×62-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

9. Cut and piece mottled black 3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×62-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips

* 2--3-1⁄2 ×58-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips

10. Sew long border No. 4 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border No. 4 strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border No. 4.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Lila used yellow thread to machine-quilt an X through the center of each block and sashing square using a simulated hand-stitch (Quilting Diagram). She filled the blocks with a meandering design in variegated metallic thread and quilted the sashing with a wavy line in purple thread. She quilted border No. 3 with a loopy design in variegated metallic thread and border No. 4 with a meandering design in shiny black thread.

100547180_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with multicolor dot binding strips.