Good Sports

Combine lots of memories in one quilt with this design that has space for T-shirt logos of all sizes.

Designer: Pauline Richards

Materials

15 to 30 T-shirts with logos

2 yards total of assorted prints in red, blue, and black for blocks

5⁄8 yard of navy blue print for binding

3-2⁄3 yards of backing fabric

66×78" of quilt batting

Fusible tricot interfacing

Finished quilt top: 60×72''

Finished blocks: 12'' square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics unless otherwise specified.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Prepare the T-Shirts

Before cutting patchwork pieces from the T-shirts, stabilize them with fusible tricot interfacing. This lightweight knit interfacing won't add bulk but will prevent the T-shirts from stretching out of shape while you're cutting and sewing.

First plan which T-shirts you'll use for specific blocks. Then, cut interfacing pieces several inches larger than needed for each T-shirt piece. This allows for shrinkage or shifting while fusing; once the T-shirt piece is interfaced, you'll cut it to the exact size. Just before cutting each T-shirt, place the interfacing so the logo ends up where you want it on the finished block.

1. Cut each T-shirt up the sides and across the top to separate the front and back; remove the sleeves.

2. Place each T-shirt front or back wrong side up on your work surface, then place interfacing, fusible side down, over the desired area. Following the manufacturer's instructions, fuse in place and let cool.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. (You'll cut the remaining pieces for the quilt in the sections that follow.)

From the interfaced T-shirts, cut:

15--12-1⁄2" squares with the largest T-shirt logos centered (Note: Use a 12-1⁄2"-square clear acrylic ruler to easily center the designs.)

From navy blue print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Cut and Assemble the Four-Patch Blocks

The following instructions make one Four-Patch block. Repeat the cutting and assembly steps to make a total of five Four-Patch blocks.

From one interfaced T-shirt, cut:

2--6-1⁄2" squares, one with a T-shirt logo centered, if desired

From one red, blue, or black print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2" squares

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out the four 6-1⁄2" squares in pairs.

100228934_600.jpg

2. Sew together each pair, pressing the seam allowances toward the red, blue, or black print squares. Join the pairs to make a Four-Patch block. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced Four-Patch block should measure 12-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

Cut and Assemble the Three-Bar Blocks

The following instructions make one three-bar block. Repeat the cutting and assembly steps to make a total of four three-bar blocks.

From one interfaced T-shirt, cut:

1--4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle, with a T-shirt logo centered, if desired

From one red, blue, or black print, cut:

2--4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

1. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out the three 4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles.

100228935_600.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces to make a three-bar block. Press the seam allowances toward the red, blue, or black print rectangles. The pieced three-bar block should measure 12-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

Cut and Assemble the Flying Geese Blocks

The following instructions make one Flying Geese block. Repeat the cutting and assembly steps to make a total of four Flying Geese blocks. Click on "Download this Project" for triangle pattern.

From one interfaced T-shirt, cut:

2 of Triangle Pattern, one with a T-shirt logo centered, if desired

From one red, blue, or black print, cut:

2--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of four small triangles

1. Sew a red, blue, or black print small triangle to a short edge of a T-shirt triangle (Diagram 3). Note: The corner of the small triangle will extend beyond the point of the T-shirt triangle.

100228936_600.jpg

2. Press the attached small triangle open, pressing the seam allowance toward the small triangle.

3. In the same manner, join a second red, blue, or black print small triangle to the T-shirt triangle. Press the small triangle open to make a Flying Geese unit. The pieced Flying Geese unit should measure 6-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make two Flying Geese units.

5. Join the two Flying Geese units to make a Flying Geese block (Diagram 4). Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced Flying Geese block should measure 12-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

100228937_600.jpg

Cut and Assemble the Hourglass Blocks

The following instructions make one hourglass block. Repeat the cutting and assembly steps to make two hourglass blocks.

From one interfaced T-shirt, cut:

2 of Triangle Pattern, one with a T-shirt logo centered, if desired

From one red, blue, or black print, cut:

2 of Triangle Pattern

1. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out the four triangles in pairs.

100228938_600.jpg

2. Sew together each pair, pressing the seam allowances toward the red, blue, or black print triangles. Join the pairs to make an hourglass block. Press the seam allowance in one direction. The pieced hourglass block should measure 12-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances.

Assemble the Quilt Top

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out the 15 T-shirt 12-1⁄2" squares, the five Four-Patch blocks, the four three-bar blocks, the four Flying Geese blocks, and the two hourglass blocks in six horizontal rows.

100228939_600.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each row. To reduce bulk, press the seam allowances in each row away from the T-shirt 12-1⁄2" squares.

3. Join the pieced rows to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Nancy Sharr stitched a meandering pattern with stars and loops all over the quilt.

3. Use the navy blue print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to bind the quilt.