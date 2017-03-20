Glory Garden

Honor the last blooms of the season with rich reds and blues in a quilt. The quilt top is framed by a striking red border with a Nine-Patch block at each corner.

Designer: Anne Moscicki from Touchwood Quilt Design

Materials

2 yards of cream print for blocks, setting triangles, and corner triangles

5--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) of assorted blue prints for blocks

3--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) of assorted pink prints for blocks

3⁄8 yard of brown print for blocks

1⁄4 yard of gold print for blocks and outer border

2-1⁄4 yards of red print for blocks, outer border, and binding

1⁄4 yard of green print No. 1 for blocks

1⁄4 yard of green print No. 2 for blocks

3⁄4 yard of green print No. 3 for blocks and borders

4-1⁄3 yards of backing fabric

77" square of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 70-1⁄4" square

Finished blocks: 12-1⁄2" square

Quantities specified for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. Cut the outer border and binding strips the length of the fabric (parallel to the selvage). The outer border strip measurements are mathematically correct. You may wish to cut your strips longer than specified to allow for possible sewing differences.

From cream print, cut:

2--19" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 8 setting triangles

2--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 corner triangles

8--8-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 16 triangles

36--3-3⁄8" squares

52--3" squares

From each assorted blue print, cut:

4--3-3⁄8" squares

4--3" squares

From each assorted pink print, cut:

4--3-3⁄8" squares

4--3" squares

From brown print, cut:

36--3" squares

From gold print, cut:

17--3" squares

From red print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×75" binding strips

4--8×55-3⁄4" outer border strips

4--3-3⁄8" squares

20--3" squares

From green print No. 1, cut:

20--3" squares

From green print No. 2, cut:

16--3" squares

From green print No. 3, cut:

6--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

32--3" squares

Assemble the Flower Blocks

1. For accurate sewing lines, use a quilter's pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of the cream print 3-3⁄8" squares. (To prevent your fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under the squares.)

2. Layer a marked cream print 3-3⁄8" square atop each of four matching blue print 3-3⁄8" squares. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of the drawn line (see Diagram 1).

100228587_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut a pair apart on the drawn line to make two triangle units (see Diagram 2). Press each triangle unit open to make a triangle-square (see Diagram 3). Each triangle-square should measure 3" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of eight triangle-squares.

100228588_d2_600.jpg

100228589_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out eight triangle-squares, four cream print 3" squares, four blue print 3" squares that match the blue print used in the triangle-squares, four brown print 3" squares, one gold print 3" square, and four green print No. 1-3" squares in five horizontal rows. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make a flower block. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced flower block should measure 13" square, including the seam allowances.

100228590_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2 through 4 using matching sets of blue, pink, or red print 3-3⁄8" and 3" squares to make a total of five blue flower blocks, three pink flower blocks, and one red flower block. Use green print No. 1 squares in the corners of the blue flower blocks and green print No. 2 squares in the corners of the pink and red flower blocks.

Assemble the Setting Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four cream print 3" squares, one gold print 3" square, and four green print No. 3-3" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the green and gold print squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced Nine-Patch unit should measure 8" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Nine-Patch units.

100228591_d5_600.jpg

2. Center and sew cream print triangles to opposite edges of a Nine-Patch unit (see Diagram 6). Press the seam allowances toward the triangles. Then join cream print triangles to the remaining edges of the Nine-Patch unit to make a setting block. Press as before. The pieced setting block should measure 13" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four setting blocks.

100228592_d6_600.jpg

Assemble the Quilt Center

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the nine flower blocks, the four setting blocks, and the eight cream print setting triangles in diagonal rows.

100228594_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together the blocks and setting triangles in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

3. Add the four cream print corner triangles to complete the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the corner triangles. The pieced quilt center should measure 53-3⁄4" square, including the seam allowances.

Add the Borders

1. Cut and piece the green print No. 3-1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make the following:

2--1-1⁄2 ×55-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×53-3⁄4" inner border strips

2. Sew the short green print inner border strips to opposite edges of the pieced quilt center. Then add the long green print inner border strips to the remaining edges of the pieced quilt center. Press all seam allowances toward the inner border.

3. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out one gold print 3" square, four red print 3" squares, and four green print No. 3-3" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the red print squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch border unit. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced Nine-Patch border unit should measure 8" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four Nine-Patch border units.

100228593_d7_600.jpg

4. Sew red print 8×55-3⁄4" outer border strips to opposite edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

5. Add a Nine-Patch border unit to each end of the remaining red print 8×55-3⁄4" outer border strips to make two outer border units. Press the seam allowances toward the red print strips.

6. Sew the outer border units to the remaining edges of the quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Celene Okeson quilted a large flower pattern in the center of each flower block and a small flower pattern in the center of each Nine-Patch unit. She machine-quilted a vine pattern in the triangles of the setting blocks, the setting and corner triangles, and the outer border.

3. Use the red print 2-1⁄2 ×75" strips to bind the quilt.