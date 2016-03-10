Garden Paths

Floral prints put a fresh spin on a classic Irish Chain. Alternate floral Irish Chain blocks with tone-on-tone print star blocks to create a sense of movement.

Designer: Marianne Elizabeth of Classically Home

Materials

1-1⁄4 yards light green print (star blocks)

1⁄2 yard red-orange print (star blocks)

3⁄4 yard plum geometric print (star blocks)

2 yards black floral (Irish Chain blocks, middle border)

3 yards plum damask print (Irish Chain blocks, outer border, binding)

1-1⁄4 yards ivory toile (Irish Chain blocks)

1⁄3 yard dark green print (inner border)

4-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

77" square batting

Finished quilt: 70-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 10" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut middle and outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From light green print, cut:

52 each of patterns A, A reversed, C, and C reversed

From red-orange print, cut:

104 of Pattern B

From plum geometric print, cut:

117--2-1⁄2" squares

From black floral, cut:

2--4×59-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--4×52-1⁄2" middle border strips

4--1-3⁄4 ×42" strips

From plum damask print, cut:

2--6×70-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--6×59-1⁄2" outer border strips

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

4--1-3⁄4 ×42" strips

From ivory toile, cut:

1--3×42" strip

4--1-3⁄4 ×42" strips

24--1-3⁄4 ×3" rectangles

48--3×5-1⁄2" rectangles

From dark green print, cut:

6--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

Assemble Star Blocks

1. Aligning marked matching points, sew light green print A and A reversed triangles to a red-orange print B triangle to make a star point unit (Diagram 1). Press seams toward light green print pieces. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 52 star point units total.

100526483_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together five plum geometric print 2-1⁄2" squares and four star point units in three rows. Press seams toward plum geometric print. Join rows to make a star block center. Press seams toward outer rows. The star block center should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 13 star block centers total.

100526484_d2_600.jpg

3. Aligning marked matching points, sew light green print C and C reversed pieces to a red-orange print B triangle to make a side unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward light green print pieces. The side unit should be 6-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 52 side units total.

100526485_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together four plum geometric print 2-1⁄2" squares, four side units, and a star block center in three rows. Press seams toward side units. Join rows to make a star block. Press seams toward outer rows. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 13 star blocks total.

100526486_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Irish Chain Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 5, join a black floral 1-3⁄4 ×42" strip and a plum damask print 1-3⁄4×42" strip to make strip set A. Press seam toward black floral. Cut strip set into 24--1-3⁄4"-wide A segments.

100526487_d5_600.jpg

2. Sew together two A segments to make a plum-and-black Four-Patch unit (Diagram 6). Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 3" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 plum-and-black Four-Patch units total.

100526488_d6_600.jpg

3. Using ivory toile strips instead of plum damask print, repeat Step 1 to make two B strip sets, cutting them into a total of 48--1-3⁄4"-wide B segments. Using B segments, repeat Step 2 to make 24 black-and-ivory Four-Patch units (Diagram 7).

100526489_d7_600.jpg

4. Using ivory toile strips instead of black floral, repeat Step 1 to make two C strip sets, cutting them into a total of 48--1-3⁄4"-wide C segments. Using C segments, repeat Step 2 to make 24 plum-and-ivory Four-Patch units (Diagram 8).

100526490_d8_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 9, join a black floral 1-3⁄4 ×42" strip, an ivory toile 3×42" strip, and a plum damask print 1-3⁄4 ×42" strip to make strip set D. Press seams away from ivory toile strip. Cut strip set into 24--1-3⁄4"-wide D segments.

100526491_d9_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 10, sew ivory toile 1-3⁄4×3" rectangles to opposite edges of a plum-and-black Four-Patch unit. Press seams toward Four-Patch unit. Add a D segment to top and bottom edges of plum-and-black Four-Patch to make a chain block center. Press seams toward D segments. The chain block center should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 chain block centers total.

100526492_d10_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 11, sew together two black-and-ivory Four-Patch units, two plum-and-ivory Four-Patch units, four ivory toile 3×5-1⁄2" rectangles, and one chain block center in three rows. Press seams toward ivory toile rectangles. Join rows to make an Irish Chain block. Press seams toward outer rows. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Irish Chain blocks total.

100526493_d11_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Lay out star blocks and Irish Chain blocks in five rows, alternating blocks (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward star blocks.

100526494_-qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 50-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece dark green print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2 ×52-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

3. Sew short black floral middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew long black floral middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

4. Sew short plum damask print outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long plum damask print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Janet-Lee Santeusanio machine-quilted in the ditch of the star blocks (Quilting Diagram). She quilted tiny feather designs in the star blocks' red-orange print diamonds and two different fleur-de-lis designs in the Irish Chain blocks and outer border.

100526495_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with plum damask print binding strips.